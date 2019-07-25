Watch Scott Disick Teach Kids How to Flip Homes on Flip It Like Disick 

Introducing substitute teacher Scott Disick!

In an exclusive sneak peek for Flip it Like Disick, Disick goes back to the classroom to give an adorable lesson to a group of kids about the ins and outs of house flipping, the focus of his upcoming eight-episode, one-hour series on E!

“Hey, have you guys seen the board today?” asks Disick, 36, in the promo as he sits before a group of children, eager to learn from “The Lord” himself.

“Yes, Mr. Scott!” the children reply, as the camera cuts to the white board, which reads, “Today’s Lesson: Flipping with Mr. Scott.”

“All right, do you guys know what a flip is?” Disick asks his excited students.

“No!” one student replies, as many of them shake their heads in confusion, while another child adds, “What kind of flip?”

“Like flipping a house,” Disick responds, followed by the students still showing confusion regarding the lesson of the day.

“Like fixing and renovating?” one female student asks, which Disick confirms is correct.

“Would you buy a house that was actually upside down?” asks another girl, with Disick replying, “For the right price, yeah.”

Disick then asks his students what tools would be needed to build a house and gets a number of answers from the students, such as hammers, saws, sledgehammers, safety helmet and safety goggles.

“All right guys, if we were to build a house today, what would be your best hammer motion?” Disick asks, leading the students to show off their hammering techniques.

“All right you’re getting somewhere, you’re making a cake, you’ve got a guitar,” Disick joked to his enthusiastic kids.

Fueled by his passion for property development, Disick is teaming up with former pop singer-turned-interior designer Willa Ford; his best friend and business partner Benny Luciano; their all-star short-tempered contractor Miki Moor; and Disick’s assistant Lindsay Diamond. Disick will also executive produce the series with Kris Jenner.

Disick successfully flipped his first investment five years ago and has since converted unique home projects for his A-list friends and family, including guest rooms, studios and his kids’ playhouse at ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s home. (Disick and Kourtney, 40, share sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 7.)

“I’m excited to bring fans a new series that shows what I’m really passionate about professionally, which is flipping real estate and doing crazy and impressive renovations on celebrity homes,” Disick said in an earlier statement. “E! has never had a show like this before. It’s a bit different than viewers are used to seeing, but I think they will be both entertained and inspired by my team.”

Flip It Like Disick premieres Aug. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on E!.