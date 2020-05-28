Scott Disick Spotted Shopping in Calabasas After Source Confirms 'Break' with Sofia Richie

A source told PEOPLE that Scott Disick, who recently sought treatment in rehab, "is working on his issues"

Scott Disick was out and about on Wednesday.

The reality star was spotted in Calabasas, California, one day before PEOPLE confirmed he and his girlfriend Sofia Richie are taking time apart. According to a source, Disick, 37, stopped by Polacheck's Jewelers to look at watches.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Scott looked good," the source said. "He made a quick trip to a jewelry store near his home. He was with a friend."

A second source told PEOPLE on Thursday that Disick and Richie, 21, are "taking a break right now, so Scott can just focus on the most important things in his life — his health and his kids."

"Scott is working on his issues. Sofia is hanging out with friends," that source explained. "It was Sofia's choice to take a break."

A third insider also confirmed they are on a break. Reps for the stars have not commented.

Image zoom Denise Truscello/Getty

Disick and Richie have been dating since the fall of 2017, two years after he split from the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, 41.

The relationship break comes after Disick sought treatment in rehab in late April. When a photo of Disick inside the rehab center was leaked online on May 4, just under a week after he'd arrived at the Colorado treatment facility, he checked himself out and flew back to Los Angeles.

Since then, he has maintained a relatively low profile, though he recently took a trip to Utah with Kourtney and their sons Reign, 5, Mason, 10, and daughter Penelope, 7.

"Little water never hurt nobody," he captioned an Instagram photo of himself tagged at the Amangari resort in Canyon Point.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Disick is "committed to getting better" and "will do anything to help himself be the right type of man and father, but being somewhere where photos are released is not a safe place for him."

"He's looking into his next steps," the source said. "He's talking to a lot of people who can give him psychological, emotional, physical and spiritual health. He knows he needs all four."

Although the source declined to specify the nature of Disick's issues, he has struggled with alcohol abuse in the past. While he has not publicly commented on the recent rehab stint, his attorney Marty Singer denied reports that his client entered treatment because of cocaine or alcohol abuse, maintaining it was to "work on his past traumas."

According to the source, Disick's loved ones — Richie included — "couldn't possibly be any more supportive" as he once again prioritizes his health and recovery.