Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Vacation in Mykonos as Kourtney Kardashian Continues Italian Trip

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are serving up some major vacation goals.

The couple jetted off to Mykonos for a summer getaway over the weekend, wasting no time posting about their latest adventure together on social media.

Disick, 35, kicked off the vacation by sharing a photo of Richie, 19, on a private jet on their way to the Greek island.

“On 2 the next stop,” he captioned the photo.

Once they arrived, the two swiftly began taking advantage of the warm weather, posing for photos by the pool. Richie shared a photo of herself taking in the scenic views while wearing a bikini top and black pants.

She also posted a photo of a casually dressed Disick overlooking the water.

Their vacation comes about a month after the two briefly broke up.

On May 31, Disick was spotted looking flirty with a mystery woman at Kanye West‘s Ye listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, when he reportedly told guests that he and Richie were no longer together. That weekend, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Richie had called it quits and moved out of his house — but days later, they were photographed grabbing lunch at Nobu and denied via social media that they ever split.

According to an insider, Richie was “really disappointed in the Wyoming photos and wouldn’t talk to Scott for a couple days.” Eventually, however, “they hashed it out … and he smoothed things over like everyone expected.”

Richie even joined Disick and his three children (sons Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 6) for a Father’s Day lunch at Nobu Malibu.

The couple has been officially dating since last September after initially sparking romance rumors a year ago following his split from Kourtney Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Kardashian, 39, and boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 25, arrived in Italy last month, and after spending about a week traveling solo, they were joined by a few family friends, plus Kardashian and Disick’s three kids.

“She is incredibly happy with Younes,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “They are getting serious. Younes is very close to her kids and loves spending time with them. The kids really like him.”

The mom of three celebrated Penelope’s 6th birthday over the weekend.