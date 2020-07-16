PEOPLE confirmed in May that the couple were taking time apart

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Are ‘Trying to Make Things Work’ 2 Months After Splitting: Source

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are "taking things slow" as they work on their relationship.

Disick, 37, and Richie, 21, who went on a break in May, are "trying to make things work while taking things slow," a source tells PEOPLE.

The pair has been spending time together this month.

A source previously told PEOPLE that they "spent a relaxing day in Malibu" on the Fourth of July and "seemed happy together, but more friendly than romantic."

Although she did not show Disick's face or her own, Richie shared a video on Instagram Monday that appeared to be taken inside of Disick's Hidden Hills, California, home.

"Down to earth," Richie wrote over the clip in reference to Zac Efron's new Netflix show, which was playing on the television shown in the clip.

Image zoom Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Disick and Richie first began dating in 2017, but decided to take some time apart in May.

A source previously told PEOPLE at the time that the distance was "so Scott can just focus on the most important things in his life — his health and his kids."

"Scott is working on his issues. Sofia is hanging out with friends," the source explained. "It was Sofia's choice to take a break."

In late April, Disick sought treatment in rehab in Colorado. He checked himself out and flew back to Los Angeles shortly after a photo of him inside was leaked online.

Disick has maintained a relatively low profile since, and has been spending time with ex Kourtney Kardashian and their three kids: sons Reign, 5, and Mason, 10, and daughter Penelope, 7.

An insider told PEOPLE last month that while Disick and Kardashian, 41, are "not back together," they are still "incredibly close."

A source told PEOPLE last month that Richie was "still processing the breakup" with Disick at the time.