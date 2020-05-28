Did Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Split? Source Says They're 'Taking a Break'

According to the source, they're on a break so Scott Disick can focus on "his health and his kids" after seeking treatment in rehab

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie aren't together right now, a source tells PEOPLE.

According to the source, "they're taking a break right now, so Scott can just focus on the most important things in his life — his health and his kids."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Scott is working on his issues. Sofia is hanging out with friends," the source explains. "It was Sofia's choice to take a break."

Reps for the couple have not commented.

Richie, 21, and Disick, 37, have been dating since the fall of 2017, two years after he split from his longtime ex and the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, 41.

The time apart comes after Disick sought treatment in rehab in late April. When a photo of the reality star inside the rehab center was leaked online on May 4, just under a week after he'd arrived at the Colorado treatment facility, he checked himself out and flew back to Los Angeles.

Since then, he has maintained a relatively low profile, though he recently took a trip to the Amangiri resort in Utah with Kourtney and the kids.

Disick has not publicly commented on the rehab news, but his attorney Marty Singer has denied reports that his client entered treatment because of cocaine or alcohol abuse, maintaining it was to "work on his past traumas."

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Disick is "committed to getting better" and "will do anything to help himself be the right type of man and father, but being somewhere where photos are released is not a safe place for him."

"He's looking into his next steps," the source said. "He's talking to a lot of people who can give him psychological, emotional, physical and spiritual health. He knows he needs all four."

Although the source declined to specify the nature of Disick's issues, he has struggled with alcohol abuse in the past, and his troubles have been documented in part on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. During a particularly tough period that aired on the show in 2017, Kourtney admitted to feeling "helpless" about his "addiction." But since then, Disick seemed to have turned over a new leaf, and he and Kourtney have been peacefully co-parenting their sons Reign, 5, Mason, 10, and daughter Penelope, 7.

Image zoom Instagram

According to the source, Disick's loved ones — Richie included — are rallying around him as he once again prioritizes his health and recovery.

"His family couldn't possibly be any more supportive of him. Everyone loves him and wants him to get better," the source said. "The entire Kardashian family is in his corner, and wants him to get things turned around. He's got a support system, no matter what."

Indeed, Disick celebrated his birthday on Monday at home with the famous family, including Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian. Kylie Jenner posted a picture with him on her Instagram Story a day later, writing, "yesterday celebrating @letthelordbewithyou."

Image zoom Kylie jenner/ Instagram

Richie did not appear in any photos from the celebration and did not publicly wish Disick a happy birthday on social media.

This isn't the first time the couple has taken a break. In February, a source told PEOPLE they can be on and off at times.