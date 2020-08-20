The stars briefly reunited earlier this summer after taking time apart in May

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Split Again, Sources Say: 'His Kids Will Always Come First'

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are going their separate ways — again.

The couple, who briefly reunited earlier this summer after going on a break earlier this year, have called it quits "for now," a source tells PEOPLE.

"It's always been difficult for them to balance their relationship with Scott's family life," says the source. "His kids will always come first."

A second source tells PEOPLE the two "are not seeing each other."

"Scott's focus is his health and the kids," says the source. "Sofia wants to hang out with friends and enjoy the summer. Since they are no longer on the same page, they decided to just be apart. At least for now."

Reps for Disick, 37, and Richie, 21, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Disick shares three kids — sons Reign, 5, and Mason, 10, and daughter Penelope, 7 — with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 40.

In May, PEOPLE confirmed that the two were taking time apart. They had been dating since the fall of 2017, two years after Disick split from Kardashian.

The break came after Disick sought treatment in rehab in late April. He checked himself out and flew back to Los Angeles shortly after a photo of him inside the Colorado facility was leaked online.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the couple was taking time apart "so Scott can just focus on the most important things in his life — his health and his kids."

"Scott is working on his issues. Sofia is hanging out with friends," that source explained. "It was Sofia's choice to take a break."

In June, a source told PEOPLE Richie was "still processing the breakup."

"It was a serious relationship, not some fling, and she was there for Scott through some tough times," the source said. "It hurts to see all the speculation about Scott and Kourtney, but she is so young and gets so much attention. She'll be totally fine."

The following month, the two were spotted together on numerous occasions, including on the Fourth of July.