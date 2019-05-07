Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Step Out for Shopping Date as Kardashians Storm the Met Gala

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie kept things low-key as the Kardashians and Jenners prepped their campy esnelbles for the Met Gala.

While a handful of Disick’s friends and family flocked to New York City for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fête, the couple kept things low key back on the West Coast.

Disick, 35, and Richie, 20, were photographed on a shopping date in Beverly Hills on Monday afternoon.

The couple looked casual for the outing, with Richie wearing a pair of black pants, Dior t-shirt, and a long leather coat. Disick wore a pair of blue jeans with a black t-shirt.

A source recently told PEOPLE the pair, who have been together for just over a year and a half, have never been happier together.

According to the source, the father of three is “beyond happy” in the relationship. “She’s so good for him.”

The shopping trip came just hours before Disick’s extended family hit the red carpet for the 2019 Met Gala. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner all showed off their most over-the-top looks, accompanied by Kanye West and Travis Scott.

Kendall and Kylie stunned in showgirl-inspired Versace designs. The supermodel, 23, wore a bright orange, feathered gown, accessorizing with Tiffany & Co. jewels. And the makeup mogul, 21, stunned in head-to-toe lilac thanks to her see-through, mermaid-esque dress, fur stole and perfectly purple wig.

“We kinda decided to go for it. Kylie and I worked on it and we came up with a fun vibe with Donatella,” Kendall told E! “My dress has a lot of feathers at the bottom, so I almost tripped myself but, yeah. I saw pictures, she’s a rock star and I love her. She’s amazing.”

Added Kylie: “I can’t breathe a little bit, but I feel good.”

Kim showed off her enviable figure in a custom couture beaded latex Thierry Mugler dress that took 8 months to make. Kanye West also attended alongside his wife, returning to the carpet for the first time since 2016, wearing a $42 Dickie’s black zip-up jacket.