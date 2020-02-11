Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Often 'Split Up and Get Back Together,' Source Says

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have been together for over two years — but according to a source, they can be on and off at times.

A source tells PEOPLE that there is often “some kind of drama” with the pair.

“Scott and Sofia are the type of couple that constantly split up and get back together,” the source says. “It’s all very dramatic, and then all good again.”

Reps for Disick and Richie have not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Disick, 36, and Richie, 21, have been dating since the fall of 2017, two years after he split from his longtime ex and the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, 40.

Though the relationship initially raised eyebrows due to their age difference and Richie’s friendship with Kylie Jenner, the Kardashian family did eventually warm to the coupling.

Richie was also featured for the first time on Keeping Up with the Kardashians last season, joining her boyfriend, his ex and their kids on a family trip to Finland.

“Traveling with a family like this is a unique situation that not everyone does,” Disick said during an episode that aired in October 2019. “I definitely think this trip, out of the other trips we’ve been on, has a little bit more pressure because the truth of the matter is, there are camera crews everywhere, tons of people walking around that Kourtney and I have known for over 10 years.”

“Sofia has never really done anything like this before. It’s hard. I don’t want her to feel out of place, I don’t want her to feel like she’s not as comfortable as I am,” he said. “I’m just trying to be cautious of everyone’s feelings.”

Despite some awkwardness, everyone agreed that the trip was a success by the end, with Kardashian saying it was “nice” to be able to “experience [things] together.”

But don’t expect to see Richie on the upcoming season 18. She recently told Entertainment Tonight that she would not be appearing on KUWTK anymore, choosing to focus on her acting career.

“I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, so 2020 is [the year of] no fear!” she said. “Great things are happening and I’m really excited about it.”