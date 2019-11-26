Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Soak Up the Sun on Miami Vacation for Thanksgiving Week Getaway

Image zoom AM/Splash

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are enjoying a little fun in the sun ahead of Thanksgiving.

The couple were photographed soaking up the warm climate in Miami on Monday, lounging aboard a luxury cruiser with friends including the boat’s owner, Dave Grutman.

Disick, 36, was dressed casually in a black T-shirt, shorts and sunglasses for the excursion, while his girlfriend rocked multiple looks including a long-sleeved hot-pink shirt and a halter top — the latter of which she complemented with a white baseball cap and sunglasses.

Other snapshots showed the 21-year-old model and daughter of Lionel Richie sporting a hot-pink string bikini as she hung with her pals and main squeeze out on the water.

Image zoom Sofia Richie (L) and Scott Disick AM/Splash

Image zoom Sofia Richie (L) and Scott Disick AM/Splash

Richie and Disick — who were first linked in May 2017, then made their relationship Instagram official in September of that year — have seemingly kept their relationship low-key over the past month or so on social media.

The last photo of the Flip It Like Disick star that Richie posted on her Instagram feed was for Halloween, when the pair dressed up as vintage Barbie and Ken dolls.

While there are hundreds of looks to choose from in the iconic Mattel couple’s history, Disick and Richie opted for the iconic vintage beachwear designed by Alejandro Peraza of Alejandro Collection.

For her look, Richie rocked a black-and-white swimsuit with a high ponytail and bangs. And just like vintage Barbie, her makeup artist applied a winged eyeliner and a bold red lipstick. Richie also added retro white sunglasses by Rad + Refined to complete the look.

To match, Disick looked beach-ready in red swim trunks and coordinating short sleeve shirt. Though he didn’t commit to shaving his beard, the reality star did put on a bleach blonde wig (which later made an appearance on his girlfriend’s Instagram Story) for the special occasion.

Despite their shyness on social media as of late, the couple appear to be going strong.

Earlier this year, Richie traveled with Disick, ex Kourtney Kardashian and their kids on a family vacation to Finland. She also made her debut on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and has been discussing buying a home together with Disick in Malibu, California.

As while they haven’t been sharing selfies, they two are not above getting a little flirty in the comments section.

Back in October, the model shared a topless photo of herself on Instagram and asked her followers in the caption, “How’s your Thursday?”

“It’s not bad thanks,” Disick commented cheekily.