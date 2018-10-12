Scott Disick and Girlfriend Sofia Richie Hold Hands During L.A. Date Night

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie can’t get enough of each other.

Disick and Richie proved they are still going strong when they stepped out for gallery opening together in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The stars were photographed holding hands as they walked back to their car.

The pair dressed casually for the outing, with Richie wearing a pair of black destroyed jeans and a matching top. Disick complemented his look in a long sleeve, black shirt and army green pants.

The couple has been dating for over a year.

While visiting Richie’s dad, Lionel Richie, at his Las Vegas residency last week, the 20-year-old model shared an image of herself casting her beau an adoring glance.

In the image, Richie is seated cross-legged on a bed while wearing a plunging black mini-dress. Watching the scene unfold, Disick, 35, stands by the wall in order to snap the perfect shot.

“The man in the mirror,” Richie captioned the photo, referencing Michael Jackson’s 1987 song.

Leaving absolutely no doubt about her feelings for Disick, Richie added a heart-eyed emoji to the post.

Prior to dating Richie, Disick was in a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three kids: Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

Despite the couple’s substantial age difference, a source close to the Kardashians recently told PEOPLE that the famous family fully supports the pair’s relationship now.

“Everyone really likes her,” the source said, adding, “They think she’s a great influence and Scott is so in love, so it’s not a problem.”

Although Richie and Disick, who initially sparked romance rumors in spring 2017, have been private about their relationship, last month, the model opened up about their love — and why it works.

“We are very happy, very lovey-dovey,” Richie told Australian newspaper the Sydney Morning Herald’s The Goss.

“We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have,” she added. “We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy.”