Sofia Richie Calls Scott Disick Her 'Whole Heart': How Their Circle Knew It Wasn't 'Totally Over'

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie want their fans to know they’re going strong.

Almost a year after they first sparked romance rumors, sources told PEOPLE over the weekend that Richie, 19, pulled the plug on her relationship with Disick, 35, amid allegations that the father of three cheated on her.

But on Monday, the couple was spotted grabbing lunch at Nobu in Malibu before hitting up a grocery store together.

Disick also denied that the two had ever split, posting a screenshot on his Instagram story of a TMZ headline that read: “Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Still Together.”

“We had no idea we even broke up but thanks for thinking of us,” he captioned the post.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie on Monday BENS / BACKGRID

Scott Disick/Instagram

Now, Richie is issuing the same denial. On Tuesday, she posted an old photo of her and Disick cuddling on her Instagram story, captioning it: “Whole [heart].”

She followed up with a second slide that read: “Never believe the internet.”

Sofia Richie/Instagram

Sofia Richie/Instagram

The reconciliation doesn’t come as a surprise to Disick and Richie’s circle. While discussing the short-lived split, sources told PEOPLE they expected the couple to reunite.

“It’s likely not totally over,” said one insider. “They’ve broken up multiple times since they started dating and always ended up back together. No one would be surprised if they’re out again together in a few days or weeks.”

Another source told PEOPLE that Disick himself knew it wasn’t over.

“Scott seems fine,” the source said. “He isn’t really taking it seriously.”

“He isn’t really doing anything to win her back right now,” the source added. “Just giving her space and waiting for her to change her mind.”

Richie and Disick — who shares three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian — first sparked romance speculation in May 2017 after they were pictured cuddling up aboard a yacht in the south of France during the Cannes Film Festival.

Months later, the two had become “inseparable,” a source told PEOPLE in mid-September. They confirmed their romance shortly afterwards with friends in Miami, capping off the trip with a few PDA-packed days in Mexico.

In the months that followed, the couple spent much of their time traveling together, enjoying a romantic Italian getaway and another trip to Mexico. They also spent time together stateside and have been regularly spotted in Los Angeles and New York City.

Last November, a source told PEOPLE that Richie has been a positive influence on Disick, who is known for his late nights out and has openly struggled with alcohol abuse.

“She’s been great for him,” the source said. “She’s made a big impact on his life … His friends adore her and nobody notices the age difference. They seem really happy.”