"They spent a relaxing day in Malibu," a source tells PEOPLE of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Reunite on Fourth of July: 'They Seemed Happy Together,' Source Says

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are still spending time together in the wake of their recent split.

The pair — who had been dating for over two-and-a-half years before taking time apart in May — "spent a relaxing day in Malibu" on Saturday, a source tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They seemed happy together but more friendly than romantic," the source adds.

Disick, 37, began dating Richie, 21, in the fall of 2017, two years after he split from the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian.

Disick and Richie's split came after he sought treatment in rehab in late April. When a photo of Disick inside the rehab center was leaked online on May 4, just under a week after he'd arrived at the Colorado treatment facility, he checked himself out and flew back to Los Angeles

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Disick and Richie were taking a break "so Scott can just focus on the most important things in his life — his health and his kids."

"Scott is working on his issues. Sofia is hanging out with friends," the source explained. "It was Sofia's choice to take a break."

Image zoom Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Since then, the father of three has maintained a relatively low profile, though he's been spending time with Kardashian, 41, and their sons Reign, 5, and Mason, 10, and daughter Penelope, 7.

However, an insider told PEOPLE last month that while Disick and Kardashian are "not back together," the exes are "incredibly close."

Meanwhile, the daughter of Lionel Richie is "still processing the breakup" with Disick, a source told PEOPLE last month.