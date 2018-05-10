Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Canoodled in Cannes 1 Year Ago: Inside Their Unlikely Romance

It’s been one year since sparks first flew between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie on a yacht at Cannes, where the father of three had already been linked to Bella Thorne and Chloe Bartoli (who was Richie’s friend and stylist … yikes.)

When the photos dropped, those who keep up with the Kardashians dismissed the dalliance as a fling — but now, as the 2018 film festival is in full swing, the couple is going strong.

From their first flirtation abroad to their PDA on social media, here is a complete timeline of their relationship.

Summer Love

Disick, 34, was seen cuddling with the daughter of Lionel Richie aboard a yacht in Cannes in May, when she was 18. The two denied any romance, with Richie, now 19, tweeting, “Just so everyone can get their panties out of their a–es, Scott and I are just homies,” adding the hashtag #relax.

Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

What Happens in Vegas

Despite Richie’s tweet, the two were seen leaving Nobu in Malibu, California, arm-in-arm together during a Friday night in June.

The very next day, Richie joined the self-proclaimed “lord” in Las Vegas for a late dinner at Stack restaurant along with a group of friends.

SplashNews

‘Inseparable’

Things started to heat up in September, when a source told PEOPLE the two had grown closer.

“Since returning to L.A., Scott and Sofia are inseparable. They are spending every day together. Sofia seems smitten,” the source said.

The two had also grabbed a coffee together in Calabasas before visiting Beverly Hills for some shopping.

An insider told PEOPLE, “It’s obvious she looks up to Scott. She constantly giggles around him. They are very flirty,” adding, “Scott takes care of her, opens the car door and pays for everything.”

Instagram Official

The two made things official on Instagram days later, with Disick sharing a photo of himself and the model to his Instagram story while sharing a kiss and receiving a “congratulations” cake during a trip to Miami.

Alec Monopoly/Instagram

Richie posted a similar photo on her Instagram story, with the couple posing with their arms around each other. The cake read, ““Congratulations Scott & Sophia.” (The name was misspelled.)

Scott Disick/Instagram

One of their friends shared a video of the moment on Instagram, capturing Disick and Richie kissing each other on the lips.

Around the World

The two grew closer as they began to travel together, first taking trips to Miami, then Mexico and later Milan.

A source close to Disick told PEOPLE at the time that Richie had begun to call the father of three her “boyfriend,” adding, “She thinks he is the best.”

And it appeared the feeling was mutual, with the source saying, “Scott likes having her around. She isn’t a wild party animal.”

Splash News

Sofia Richie/Instagram

Richie shared a photo of the couple hugging in front of the Milan Cathedral in Italy on her Instagram story, including an emoji heart, which she placed on her own rear end.

While the two seemed to be happy together, one person had their reservations: Lionel Richie. A source close to the singer told PEOPLE the patriarch “thinks Scott is the worst person she could ever see and that he raised her better than that.”

“He thinks she should have more respect for herself as a young woman,” the source continued. “Lionel knows Scott’s playboy ways and he doesn’t want to see his daughter get hurt.”

Fizzling Out?

As the American Idol judge may have had his doubts about the pair, a source said their romance had begun to “fizzle” in November.

“They’re starting to argue more, and it’s bothering Sofia,” the source said. “She thought he would be more serious about their relationship and is finding herself to be more frustrated with him as time goes on. Everything everyone has been telling her to look out for, she’s now starting to see for herself. It’s really upsetting for her, but she is trying to work through it.”

The tensions in the relationship didn’t seem to last long, with the couple being spotted on vacation in Mexico days later.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The model opened up about her relationship and her father’s view on it on the red carpet at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills.

Richie told E! News that her father had been “very supportive” of their relationship.

“I am into her business and she’s trying to keep me out of her business,” said Lionel, 68.

Sofia said: “He’s good. He’s been very nice.”

“He’s been very cool. He’s very supportive, whatever that means,” she added as Lionel jokingly pointed a gun-shaped hand gesture at his head.

Official Debut

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Richie made their official debut as a couple in December at a party for DuJour magazine.

The couple arrived together at the Confidante Hotel, and although Richie posed solo on the red carpet, the lovebirds were seen, “chatting and kissing throughout the night,” sources told PEOPLE.

Andrew Toth/Getty

Witnesses said Richie and Disick were “very touchy.” The couple coordinating their looks — she in a body-hugging, long-sleeved black mini dress and he in black pants and a black button-down exposing his chest.

The two also made an appearance at Art Basel, where they were followed by a camera crew that filmed their every move, including their PDA.

An onlooker told PEOPLE that the couple was affectionate throughout the night, sharing cell phones to take photos. The onlooker added Richie even placed Disick’s phone in his back pocket before giving him a “sweet kiss on the cheek.”

First Christmas

The lovebirds celebrated their first Christmas season together this month, with Richie getting into the holiday spirit by dancing around the kitchen to her father’s 1983 classic “All Night Long (All Night)” while dressed in some Santa-themed themed sleepwear — minus the pants.

She put on the routine for her boyfriend, who shared her dance moves on his Instagram stories.

Wearing a long-sleeve sweatshirt designed to mimic St. Nick’s classic red-and-white coat and black belt, Sofia appeared to be having the time of her life as she let loose. She paired the top with some white briefs and matching cozy socks.

Disick labeling the video simply, “Night.”

But he later flew solo at the annual Christmas Eve party hosted by his ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s mom Kris Jenner.

Hitting The Slopes

The pair was spotted in Aspen, Colorado in late December, after sharing several photos of themselves boarding a private jet together. “I’m on a whole new year vibe,” Disick captioned a picture of him and Richie cozied up together before take off.

Date Night

BACKGRID

After ringing in the new year with a romantic trip to Aspen, Colorado, the couple was spotted leaving Toscana after a dinner date in Los Angeles in January 2018. The two held hands as they left the restaurant, wearing coordinating black and white outfits, with Richie showing off her abs in a crop top.

Life’s a Beach

Scott Disick/Instagram

The reality star posted a photo on Instagram, on Jan. 14, of the model dressed in a black bikini and sunglasses, posing on a rocky shoreline.

Throwing Shade

On Jan. 27, the 22-year-old model left a comment on a photo shared by a fan account of Disick riding in a car with Richie and the children he shares with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian — sons Reign Aston, 3, and Mason Dash, 8, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 5½.

“Awww Scott and his kids,” Jenner — Kardashian’s sister — wrote, adding a laughing face emoji.

“You could tell that the kids don’t know Sofia well because they weren’t holding her hand. Instead, they all stayed close to Scott,” a source told PEOPLE of the dinner. “It was a short dinner. Scott and Sofia were not affectionate. The kids seemed fine with her, but all sat close to Scott. He helped them at dinner and with potty breaks.”

The source added, “Sofia acted like Scott’s friend and you could tell she was trying a gentle approach to get his kids’ approval.”

Coordinating Couple

MEGA

After nine months of dating, The couple hit a relationship milestone: They’re starting to coordinate their wardrobes.

Disick and Richie enjoyed a dinner date night out at Nobu in Malibu on Feb. 8 wearing matching camouflage ensembles. Richie sported a slouchy top, baggy camouflage pants and crisp white Reebok sneakers, while Disick opted for an outdoorsy camo hoodie, black pants and white sneakers that matched his girlfriend’s.

Puppy Love

Sofia Richie/Instagram

At the Issey Miyake Launch Party at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Feb. 22, Richie told PEOPLE exclusively about how the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star came up with the name for her new 5-week-old wiener dog, which Disick gifted her.

“Her name’s [Hershela],” said the 19-year-old model (and aspiring fashion designer), not specifying the exact spelling. “My boyfriend named her … I kind of just ran with it. It made me laugh. I liked Hershey and he liked Hershela, so it was like a middle ground.”

She added: “He wanted the dog for a while, but he ended up surprising me with it.”

Haters Gonna Hate

While partying at Jewel nightclub in Las Vegas in March, Disick said he doesn’t mind the public’s intense interest in his love life.

“I guess it’s kind of flattering that people care,” he told PEOPLE. “It’s not like I’m mad about it. Everybody’s worried about something. Everybody is worried about other people’s things, so it’s fine.”

Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Family Vacation

The couple brought Mason, Penelope and Reign along for a trip to Cabo in March, staying at the luxury Chilean Bay resort & residences.

According to the insider, they were focused on “having fun in the sun” and spending time “swimming in the pools and enjoying the resort.”

Romantic Night In

The spark was still alive in April, when Richie shared a photo of her man lounging on a bed shaped like a heart and covered in rose petals.

What Kourtney Thinks

In May, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian, 39, still considers Richie to be “too young” for her ex. That being said, the source added that as long as the coupling helps keep Disick on track, they have Kardashian’s blessing.

“Sofia is helping Scott be a better, healthier person,” the source said. “Kourtney feels confident that Scott and Sofia takes good care of the kids. Scott is a great dad when he has his life together.”