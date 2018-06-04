Scott Disick & Sofia Richie's Sudden Split: Looking Back at Their 1-Year Romance

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are over.

Almost a year after they first sparked romance rumors, Sofia, 19, pulled the plug on her relationship with Disick, 35, amid allegations that the father of three cheated on her.

From their first flirtations to their recent split, here’s a complete timeline of their relationship.

Summer Love

Disick was first seen cuddling with the daughter of Lionel Richie aboard a yacht in Cannes in May 2017, when she was 18. At the time, Sofia denied any romance, tweeting, “Just so everyone can get their panties out of their a—es, Scott and I are just homies,” adding the hashtag #relax.

Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

What Happens in Vegas

Despite her tweet, the two were seen leaving Nobu in Malibu arm-in-arm together the following month.

The very next day, Sofia joined the self-proclaimed “lord” in Las Vegas for a late dinner at Stack restaurant along with a group of friends.

SplashNews

‘Inseparable’

Things started to heat up in September, when sources told PEOPLE the two had grown closer.

“Since returning to L.A., Scott and Sofia are inseparable,” said the source. “They are spending every day together. Sofia seems smitten.”

“It’s obvious she looks up to Scott,” said another source. “She constantly giggles around him. They are very flirty. Scott takes care of her, opens the car door and pays for everything.”

Instagram Official

The two made things official on Instagram days later, when videos surfaced of the two sharing a kiss and receiving a “congratulations” cake during a trip to Miami.

Alec Monopoly/Instagram

Scott Disick/Instagram

Around the World

The two grew closer as they began to travel together, taking more trips to Miami, then Mexico and later Milan.

A source close to Disick told PEOPLE at the time that Sofia had begun calling Disick her “boyfriend,” adding, “She thinks he’s the best.”

And it appeared the feeling was mutual: “Scott likes having her around,” added the source. “She isn’t a wild party animal.”

Splash News

Sofia Richie/Instagram

While the two seemed to be happy together, one person had their reservations: Richie patriarch Lionel. A source close to the singer told PEOPLE in October that Lionel “thinks Scott is the worst person she could ever see and that he raised her better than that.”

“He thinks she should have more respect for herself as a young woman,” the source continued. “Lionel knows Scott’s playboy ways and he doesn’t want to see his daughter get hurt.”

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Fizzling Out?

By November, a source told PEOPLE the romance had begun to “fizzle”.

“They’re starting to argue more, and it’s bothering Sofia,” the source said. “She thought he would be more serious about their relationship and is finding herself to be more frustrated with him as time goes on. Everything everyone has been telling her to look out for, she’s now starting to see for herself. It’s really upsetting for her, but she is trying to work through it.”

But the tensions in the relationship didn’t seem to last long, with the couple being spotted on vacation in Mexico days later.

Later that month, the model opened up about her relationship on the red carpet at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills, telling E! News that her father had been “very supportive” of their relationship.

“I am into her business and she’s trying to keep me out of her business,” added Lionel, 68.

“He’s been very cool. He’s very supportive, whatever that means,” Sofia said as Lionel jokingly pointed a gun-shaped hand gesture at his head.

Official Debut

Disick and Sofia made their official debut as a couple in December at a party for DuJour magazine, arriving together at the Confidante Hotel in Miami.

Although Sofia posed solo on the red carpet, the lovebirds were seen “chatting and kissing throughout the night,” sources told PEOPLE.

Andrew Toth/Getty

The couple coordinating their looks — she in a body-hugging, long-sleeved black mini dress and he in black pants and a black button-down exposing his chest.

The two also made an appearance at Art Basel, where they were followed by a camera crew that filmed their every move, including their PDA.

An onlooker told PEOPLE that the couple was affectionate throughout the night, sharing cell phones to take photos. The onlooker added Sofia even placed Disick’s phone in his back pocket before giving him a “sweet kiss on the cheek.”

First Christmas

The lovebirds went on to celebrate their first Christmas season together, with Sofia getting into the holiday spirit by dancing around the kitchen to Lionel’s 1983 classic “All Night Long (All Night)” while dressed in some Santa-themed sleepwear — minus the pants. (She paired the top with some white briefs and matching cozy socks.)

She put on the routine for her boyfriend, who shared her dance moves on his Instagram stories, labeling the video simply, “Night.”

But Disick later flew solo at the annual Christmas Eve party hosted by his ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s mom Kris Jenner.

Hitting the Slopes

The pair was spotted in Aspen, Colorado in late December, after sharing several photos of themselves boarding a private jet together.

“I’m on a whole new year vibe,” Disick captioned a picture of him and Richie cozied up together before take off.

Date Night

BACKGRID

After ringing in the new year with a romantic trip to Aspen, Colorado, the couple was spotted leaving Toscana after a dinner date in Los Angeles in early January. The two held hands as they left the restaurant, wearing coordinating black and white outfits, with Richie showing off her abs in a crop top.

Throwing Shade

On Jan. 27, Kendall Jenner left a pointed comment on a photo shared by a fan account of Disick riding in a car with Sofia and the children he shares with ex Kourtney: sons Reign, 3, Mason, 8, and daughter Penelope, 5½.

“Awww Scott and his kids,” wrote Kendall, shading the couple’s age gap.

“You could tell that the kids don’t know Sofia well because they weren’t holding her hand. Instead, they all stayed close to Scott,” a source told PEOPLE of the dinner. “It was a short dinner. Scott and Sofia were not affectionate. The kids seemed fine with her, but all sat close to Scott. He helped them at dinner and with potty breaks.”

The source added, “Sofia acted like Scott’s friend and you could tell she was trying a gentle approach to get his kids’ approval.”

At the time, a source also told PEOPLE that Kourtney, 39, didn’t react positively to the news at first.

“Like most people, she thinks Sofia is way too young for him and doesn’t get it,” said the insider.

Coordinating Couple

MEGA

Despite Kendall’s subtle shade, the couple showed no signs of slowing down the romance.

On Feb. 8, they enjoyed a date night out at Nobu in Malibu wearing matching camouflage ensembles. Richie sported a slouchy top, baggy camouflage pants and crisp white Reebok sneakers, while Disick opted for an camo hoodie, black pants and white sneakers that matched his girlfriend’s.

Puppy Love

Sofia Richie/Instagram

At the Issey Miyake Launch Party at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Feb. 22, Sofia told PEOPLE exclusively about how her boyfriend came up with the name for her new wiener dog, gifted to her by Disick.

“Her name’s [Hershela],” she said, not specifying the exact spelling. “My boyfriend named her … I kind of just ran with it. It made me laugh. I liked Hershey and he liked Hershela, so it was like a middle ground.”

“He wanted the dog for a while, but he ended up surprising me with it,” she added.

Family Vacations

The following month, Sofia and Disick hit another milestone in their relationship: In late March, they took a vacation with his three kids, flying to Cabo San Lucas via private jet, where they stayed at the luxury Chilean Bay resort & residences.

A source told PEOPLE they were “having fun in the sun” and spent time “swimming in the pools and enjoying the resort.”

Romantic Gestures

In late April, Sofia took to Instagram to show off Disick’s latest romantic gesture, sharing a photo of him posing on a bed with rose petals in the shape of a heart.

Birthday Boy

To celebrate Disick’s 35th birthday on May 26, the couple flew to St. Barts with his three kids.

Sofia wished her man a happy birthday with a photo of the two getting cozy in the water. Later that evening, she shared a photo on her Instagram story of them sharing a kiss on the lips.

“Happy birthday babe! Thank you for being you,” she captioned the post. “Love you.”

Sofia Richie/Instagram

While the two were vacationing, a source told PEOPLE that Kourtney had begun to warm up to the relationship.

“It helps that Kourtney now trusts Sofia,” said the insider. “The kids are allowed to spend time with her. Sofia likes having them and helps Scott. So far, the kids are giving Kourtney good reports about Sofia.”

“Sofia has shown over and over again that she is willing to stay with Scott even when things are not great — but Scott is doing well lately,” added the source.

It’s Over

Things took a turn last week when Disick was spotted looking flirty with a mystery woman at Kanye West‘s Ye listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Thursday night. Disick reportedly told guests that he and Richie were no longer together, according to TMZ.

Over the weekend, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Sofia had called it quits.

“Sofia broke up with Scott,” said the insider, adding that Disick’s “old issues” contributed to the split.

“When Scott drinks, he is a sloppy mess and fools around,” said the source.

A second source added that Disick “cheated on her, and she confronted him.”

As for how Disick is dealing with the break up?

“Scott seems fine,” said the first source. “He even thinks she might change her mind. He isn’t really taking it seriously.”

The second source also speculated that “it’s likely not totally over.”

“They’ve broken up multiple times since they started dating and always ended up back together,” said the insider. “No one would be surprised if they’re out again together in a few days or weeks.”

Moving Out

Although multiple insiders said there’s a good chance for a reconciliation, one source confirmed to PEOPLE that Sofia moved out of Disick’s house after the breakup to stay with her dad, music icon Lionel Richie.

“She has been living at Lionel’s house for the past couple of days,” said the source. “She is looking for her own place.”

As for how Sofia is adjusting to the breakup? “She seems to be doing okay,” added the insider. “She is surrounding herself with girlfriends and keeping busy.”