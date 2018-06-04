Scott Disick Says 'We Had No Idea We Even Broke Up' As He and Sofia Richie Reunite for Lunch Date

News of their breakup made headlines over the weekend but according to Scott Disick, he and Sofia Richie‘s romance was never off.

“We had no idea we even broke up but thanks for thinking of us,” Disick, 35, captioned an Instagram Story on Monday of a TMZ story with a headline that read, “Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Still Together.”

The same day, Disick and Richie, 19, were spotted in Malibu, California, leaving beachside eatery Nobu. The pair headed out from the famed sushi restaurant together but left in separate vehicles.

The daughter of Lionel Richie was dressed in a black top and black sunglasses, and showing off a smile while Disick was also low-key in a black shirt and sunglasses with a full beard.

RELATED: Scott Disick & Sofia Richie’s Sudden Split: Looking Back at Their 1-Year Romance

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick BENS / BACKGRID

A source previously told PEOPLE that Richie broke up with Disick amid allegations that he cheated on her. Disick’s “old issues” also contributed to the split as the source explained, “When Scott drinks, he is a sloppy mess and fools around.

However, the father of three — who shares three kids, Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5, with ex Kourtney Kardashian — wasn’t “really taking [the split] seriously” because he “thinks she might change her mind.” In fact, a separate source told PEOPLE, “Scott thinks she will come back after she calms down.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

After a tropical holiday together, things took a turn last week when Disick was spotted looking flirty with a mystery woman at Kanye West‘s Ye listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on May 31. Disick reportedly told guests that he and Richie were no longer together, according to TMZ.

Scott Disick Scott Disick/Instagram

Another insider told PEOPLE recently that Disick and Richie have “broken up multiple times since they started dating and always ended up back together.”

Though they were spotted in Malibu together, Richie has already moved out of Disick’s home to stay with her father, music icon Lionel.

“She seems to be doing okay. She is surrounding herself with girlfriends and keeping busy,” a source close to Sofia told PEOPLE about how she has been handling the breakup.

RELATED: Scott Disick Is Giving Sofia Richie Space and ‘Waiting for Her to Change Her Mind,’ Source Says

Meanwhile, Disick’s ex Kardashian always thought Richie was “too young” for him, but even the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star could see what a positive impact Richie had on Disick.

“Sofia was a good influence on Scott,” a separate insider told PEOPLE recently, adding that Disick was also a more attentive father to his kids — something Kardashian hopes doesn’t change because of the breakup: “The kids are all very happy that Scott is around and Kourtney would hate for that to change.”