Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Appear Tense During Trip to Australia

Aurelie Corinthios
November 05, 2018 04:07 PM

Photographers captured what appeared to be a tense exchange between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie at the Flemington Racecourse’s Derby Day in Melbourne, Australia, over the weekend.

The couple seemed to be arguing, with Disick, 35, placing one hand on his girlfriend’s arm in an apparent attempt to comfort her, while Richie, 20, appeared to wipe away a few tears.

The stars left shortly after.

“Royal AF,” Disick captioned a paparazzi photo of himself at the event.

Richie shared a photo of herself in a helicopter, presumably on her way to the race.

“Wind and a head piece, never a good combo,” she captioned the shot.

Disick and Richie initially sparked romance rumors in spring 2017. They made things official that fall and have been together ever since, besides a brief breakup in June. Despite the couple’s age difference, sources have told PEOPLE that his ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s famous family fully supports the pair’s relationship now.

“Everyone really likes her,” one source told PEOPLE, adding, “They think she’s a great influence and Scott is so in love, so it’s not a problem.”

