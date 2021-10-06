Scott Disick Has 'Slowly Been Dating' Again After 'Unexpected' Amelia Hamlin Breakup: Source

Scott Disick is starting to get back out into the dating world after parting ways with Amelia Gray Hamlin last month.

"The split from Amelia was sudden and unexpected. He was pretty shocked about it. He has slowly been dating, but is not serious with anyone," the insider says. "He seems good though. He is around for his kids a lot. He loves spending time with them."

Disick shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Kourtney Kardashian, who has been dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

"Scott and Kourtney are doing okay too," the source adds. "He is still not completely over how serious Kourtney is with Travis. He is trying to let it go though. They want to make the upcoming holidays special for the kids so this is the focus."

Disick and Hamlin were first linked in October 2020 when they attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween-themed birthday bash together. They made their relationship Instagram official in February while celebrating Valentine's Day.

In September, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair had decided to go their separate ways, with one source saying that "Amelia broke up with Scott."

At the time, Disick had just been called out for allegedly shading Kardashian's PDA with Barker in leaked direct messages to another one of the Poosh founder's exes, Younes Bendjima.

The drama took a toll on his relationship with Hamlin, another source said.

"Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch," the source said. "It's partly because of the Kourtney drama but also just 'Scott being Scott.' They're not fully over yet, but Amelia isn't happy with him."

After the news of their breakup surfaced, Hamlin shared a cryptic quote seemingly addressing her feelings about the situation.