Scott Disick Cozies Up to Another Woman as Sources Say He’s Still Dating Sofia Richie

Maria Pasquini
June 01, 2018 04:08 PM

Has something changed with Scott Disick’s relationship status?

Despite celebrating his birthday with girlfriend Sofia Richie last week, the 35-year-old reportedly told guests at Kanye West‘s listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that he and Richie were no longer together, according to TMZ.

The outlet also published a photo that showed Disick looking flirty with a mystery woman at the intimate soiree.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie
Andrew Toth/Getty

RELATED: Scott Disick Gets Birthday Foot Massage from Girlfriend Sofia Richie: ‘Could Be Worse’

While Disick didn’t document his time at the event on social media, Kim Kardashian West posted multiple videos of the 35-year-old enjoying the festivities with herself and her husband.

Hours earlier, Richie, 19, seemingly proved Disick made the flight to Wyoming without her when she shared a couple of videos of her serene waterfront location.

Still, two source tells PEOPLE that Disick and Richie are still together.

Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Scott Disick and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie/Instagram

Earlier this week, the couple celebrated his birthday in St. Barts alongside the 35-year-old’s children, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Happy birthday baby! Thank you for being you,” she captioned a photo of the pair getting cozy in the water. Later that evening, she also shared a photo of them kissing.

The following day, Disick posted a photo of Richie giving him a foot rub. “Could be worse,” he captioned the snap.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie/Instagram

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian ‘Trusts’ Sofia Richie with Her and Scott Disick’s Kids: Source

Richie and Disick have been officially dating since last September after initially sparking romance rumors a year ago. In recent months, however, the relationship appears to have gotten increasingly serious.

“It helps that Kourtney now trusts Sofia,” an insider recently told PEOPLE. “The kids are allowed to spend time with her. Sofia likes having them and helps Scott. So far, the kids are giving Kourtney good reports about Sofia.”

“Sofia has shown over and over again that she is willing to stay with Scott even when things are not great — but Scott is doing well lately,” continued the source, adding that the father of three “isn’t really partying” and “spends a lot of time with his kids.”

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick
Sofia Richie/Instagram

While a source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian, 39, still thinks Richie is “too young” for Disick, the couple has her blessing so long as their relationship helps keep him on track.

“Sofia is helping Scott be a better, healthier person,” said the source. “Kourtney feels confident that Scott and Sofia takes good care of the kids. Scott is a great dad when he has his life together.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now