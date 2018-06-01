Scott Disick Cozies Up to Another Woman as Sources Say He’s Still Dating Sofia Richie

Has something changed with Scott Disick’s relationship status?

Despite celebrating his birthday with girlfriend Sofia Richie last week, the 35-year-old reportedly told guests at Kanye West‘s listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that he and Richie were no longer together, according to TMZ.

The outlet also published a photo that showed Disick looking flirty with a mystery woman at the intimate soiree.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Andrew Toth/Getty

While Disick didn’t document his time at the event on social media, Kim Kardashian West posted multiple videos of the 35-year-old enjoying the festivities with herself and her husband.

Hours earlier, Richie, 19, seemingly proved Disick made the flight to Wyoming without her when she shared a couple of videos of her serene waterfront location.

Still, two source tells PEOPLE that Disick and Richie are still together.

Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Scott Disick and Kanye West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Sofia Richie Sofia Richie/Instagram

Earlier this week, the couple celebrated his birthday in St. Barts alongside the 35-year-old’s children, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

“Happy birthday baby! Thank you for being you,” she captioned a photo of the pair getting cozy in the water. Later that evening, she also shared a photo of them kissing.

The following day, Disick posted a photo of Richie giving him a foot rub. “Could be worse,” he captioned the snap.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Sofia Richie/Instagram

Richie and Disick have been officially dating since last September after initially sparking romance rumors a year ago. In recent months, however, the relationship appears to have gotten increasingly serious.

“It helps that Kourtney now trusts Sofia,” an insider recently told PEOPLE. “The kids are allowed to spend time with her. Sofia likes having them and helps Scott. So far, the kids are giving Kourtney good reports about Sofia.”

“Sofia has shown over and over again that she is willing to stay with Scott even when things are not great — but Scott is doing well lately,” continued the source, adding that the father of three “isn’t really partying” and “spends a lot of time with his kids.”

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Sofia Richie/Instagram

While a source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian, 39, still thinks Richie is “too young” for Disick, the couple has her blessing so long as their relationship helps keep him on track.

“Sofia is helping Scott be a better, healthier person,” said the source. “Kourtney feels confident that Scott and Sofia takes good care of the kids. Scott is a great dad when he has his life together.”