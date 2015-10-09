Scott Disick Shares Photo with Daughter Penelope, His 'Little Goddess'

Scott Disick just posted an adorable #FlashbackFriday.

The reality star, 32, took to Instagram on Friday to post a sweet throwback picture of him and his daughter Penelope, who is now 3.

In the picture, which he captioned “My little goddess,” Disick wears a black cap and sunglasses as he carries his daughter in his arms.

Penelope is one of Disick’s three children with Kourtney Kardashian, 36. The two – who split in July after being on and off for nine years – are also parents to sons Mason, 5, and Reign, 7 months.

The relationship ended after Disick was photographed cozying up to another woman while on vacation in Monte Carlo this summer.

The Flashback Friday post isn’t Disick’s first time taking to social media to celebrate his children in the wake of the breakup: The reality star posted a collage of Penelope on her 3rd birthday in July and captioned it “1 of the only things I’m proud of about myself”, as well as a video of his daughter and her older brother Mason dancing to Demi Lovato inside his car in August.

On Thursday, Disick also took to Instagram to praise his ex, posting Kardashian’s recently released nude Vanity Fair photo, writing, “Now that’s 1 hot mama.”

Despite the display of affection on social media, a source told PEOPLE this week that Disick is “no longer tied down” and “feels free to do whatever he pleases, and that’s exciting.”

Most recently, Disick was spotted partying in New York City as well as hitting a Miami beach with an 18-year-old model, Lindsay Vrckovnik.

“Scott likes to party with young hot girls,” the source continued. “It’s nothing serious.”

The source added that Disick is enjoying the single life: “Unless there’s a miracle, he’s not getting back with Kourtney. He feels free and ready to have fun.”

Another source recently told PEOPLE that Kardashian is on the same page: “She just doesn’t want drama. She wants it to be clean and to move on.”

Of the photos of Disick and Vrckovnik, the source said that “Kourtney knew this would be coming.”

“Seeing Scott in photos with other girls still hurts, of course, but they are broken up,” the source added.