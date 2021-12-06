Scott Disick Sends Khloé Kardashian Flowers amid Tristan Thompson Baby News: 'Love You'

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Thompson is being sued for child support after allegedly conceiving a child with another woman

Scott Disick has Khloé Kardashian's back through thick and thin.

Kardashian showed off a large bouquet of pink flowers sent to her by Disick, 38, on her Instagram story Monday. His gesture comes amid news that Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson has allegedly fathered a child with another woman.

"I love you @lethelordbewithyou," she wrote. "🤍 Thank you 🙏🏽."

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, a woman by the name of Maralee Nichols is suing Thompson for child support and other pregnancy-related fees after she said they conceived a child together in March. The Sacramento Kings player confessed to having sex with the personal trainer on at least one occasion, per the documents.

A rep for Nichols says she gave birth to the baby last week. This marks Thompson's third child as he shares daughter True, 3, with Kardashian and son Prince, 4, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian "knows about the baby, but hasn't known for long." The source said was still dating Thompson in March when he allegedly conceived his child with Nichols.

"Khloé was upset to find out that he cheated again," the insider added. "She just can't believe that he is going to be a dad again."

Kardashian and Thompson have dated off and on since 2016.

After briefly reconciling, Kardashian and Thompson most recently split in June. At the time, an insider said the pair were "trying to be on good terms" for the sake of their daughter.

Months later, a second source reiterated that True is their top priority since their split.