Scott Disick Seen with Model Hana Cross After Amelia Gray Hamlin Split

PEOPLE confirmed in September that Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin called it quits

Scott Disick stepped out in Malibu on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Last month, Disick was seen with model Elizabeth Grace Lindley. The pair was photographed outside the West Hollywood nightclub Offsunset on Oct. 21.

Disick recently parted ways with model Amelia Gray Hamlin, 20. The two were together for almost a year before a source told PEOPLE in September that Hamlin "broke up" with Disick.

Scott Disick Credit: Backgrid

The exes hit a bump in their relationship when model Younes Bendjima — who previously dated Disick's ex Kourtney Kardashian — leaked his alleged DMs with Disick. The screenshots showed Disick allegedly mocking Kardashian's PDA with now-fiancé Travis Barker.

But Hamlin's decision to split was "sudden and unexpected" for Disick, one source told PEOPLE at the time.

"He was pretty shocked about it. He has slowly been dating, but is not serious with anyone," the source said. "He seems good though. He is around for his kids a lot. He loves spending time with them."

Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin | Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty; Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Disick shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as daughter Penelope, 9, with Kardashian, 42. The stars split in 2015 after dating on and off for almost a decade.

After Kardashian and Barker, 45, got engaged in October, a source told PEOPLE Disick was "not happy."

"Scott never approved of Kourtney dating Travis. He has struggled with their relationship," the source said. "He always had this idea that he and Kourtney would eventually get back together. He was pretty shocked when he found out that she was dating Travis."