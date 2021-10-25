Scott Disick Seen with Model Elizabeth Grace Lindley After Ex Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement

Scott Disick has been spotted for the first time following the news of his ex Kourtney Kardashian's engagement.

Disick, 38, was seen with a blonde woman outside Hyde Sunset in the West Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles last Thursday. The woman has been identified by Page Six and the Daily Mail as model Elizabeth Grace Lindley.

The outing came days after Kardashian, 42, announced her engagement to Travis Barker. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, popped the question on Oct. 17 on a beach in Montecito, California.

"The split from Amelia was sudden and unexpected. He was pretty shocked about it. He has slowly been dating, but is not serious with anyone," another insider told PEOPLE of Disick earlier this month. "He seems good though. He is around for his kids a lot. He loves spending time with them."

Last week, a source told PEOPLE Disick was "not happy" about Kardashian's engagement, adding: "Scott never approved of Kourtney dating Travis. He has struggled with their relationship. He always had this idea that he and Kourtney would eventually get back together. He was pretty shocked when he found out that she was dating Travis."

Another insider said the Talentless clothing mogul was "distancing himself from the [Kardashian] family" in order to "process" the news. "It's not about them, it's not about Kourtney," the source said. "It's about him needing some time to process this and deal with it on his own, without them. He'll come around soon."