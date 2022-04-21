Scott Disick Seemingly Responds to Sofia Richie's Engagement News: 'Call Me Good Luck Chuck'

Scott Disick is going by a new name!

Following his ex Sofia Richie's announcement on Wednesday that she is engaged to Elliot Grainge, the Talentless owner, 38, seemingly poked fun at himself on Instagram alongside a photo of him in a speedboat in what appeared to be Miami.

"In the 305 just call me good luck chuck," he wrote in the caption, referencing the 2007 film Good Luck Chuck starring Dane Cook. The movie follows a man by the name of Charlie (a.k.a. Chuck), whose string of ex-girlfriends get engaged to new men or find their true love after they break up with Charlie.

Disick found support from some of his fans in the comments section. "Scott you are too funny at least you're able to make a joke out of all of this😂😂," one person wrote. "At least u can laugh abt it! 😂😂😂 and make a joke abt it. It is what it is. Make your own family! Rise up & be better for the next chick u date," another said.

Richie, 23, revealed she is engaged to Grainge with a heartfelt Instagram post. The daughter of famed musician Lionel Richie posted a picture of her and Grainge embracing in a passionate kiss. "Forever isn't long enough @elliot," she wrote in the caption.

Disick and Richie dated from 2017 to 2020.

In an episode from the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Disick talked to his other ex Kourtney Kardashian about why he and Richie ended their relationship.

"I've always been clear that my priority has been my children, my life with them ... I even put it out there that taking care of you is one of my priorities," he told Kardashian.

He described Richie as "an absolute trooper," but said "anybody dating somebody is going to feel neglected when their significant other is spending more time with their ex than with them."