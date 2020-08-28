Scott Disick Says Tristan Thompson Is a 'Lucky Man' as Khloé Kardashian Posts Sultry Bikini Photo

Sources have told PEOPLE that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been back together since June

Scott Disick is reminding Tristan Thompson how "lucky" he is to be dating Khloé Kardashian — and the NBA player knows it!

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, posted a sultry photo of herself modeling one of her Good American bikinis.

The sizzling snap was met with an outpouring of comments, including one from Disick, who shares three children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5 — with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

"@realtristan13 is a lucky man!" Disick, 37, commented on the photo, which was captured by Comments By Celebs.

Thompson also didn't hesitate to let the world know how he feels about his girlfriend.

The 29-year-old NBA player commented "😍🔥Rhaatid🔥😍," which is a Jamaican Patois expression used to convey surprise, alongside two fire and heart eyes emojis.

Recently, Khloé and Cleveland Cavaliers player Thompson, who have been back together since June, according to sources, have been looking at properties in Los Angeles.

"Despite Khloé trying to keep their relationship more private, she is very much with Tristan. And she is incredibly happy," a source recently told PEOPLE, adding that they've been looking at homes and want "to start fresh."

"In the past few months, Tristan has really shown Khloé that he has changed. He is an amazing dad and partner," the source said of the pair, who are parents to 2-year-old daughter True. "Khloé was always hoping that Tristan would come around. It's been very important for her to keep her family together for True's sake."

The couple called it quits last year after news broke that he hooked up with their family friend Jordyn Woods. Thompson also allegedly cheated on Khloé in 2018 while she was pregnant with their daughter.

Despite their ups and downs over the years, the pair have always been committed to co-parenting True — and a source told PEOPLE in July that after spending time apart, they had decided to give "their relationship another try."

While they have kept their relationship under wraps, a source recently told PEOPLE that the mother of one is "beyond happy."