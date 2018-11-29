Scott Disick Says Kourtney Kardashian Calls Kim a ‘Porn Star’ Behind Her Back

The Kardashian sisters love each other, but they don’t always play nice.

After Kim Kardashian West recalls an argument in which she called Kourtney Kardashian the “least interesting to look at,” Scott Disick confesses that the eldest sister isn’t exactly innocent in a sneak peak at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“Oh my god, people are going so crazy,” Kourtney says in the clip, while seated next to Kim and Disick.

“They hate me!” Kim exclaims with a laugh, before explaining what happened to Disick.

“We got into a fight. I said, ‘You’re the least exciting to look at,’ ” she says, adding that ”what I meant is you’re the most boring.”

Addressing the online backlash, Kim says, “I knew they would do this to me. I knew this would happen.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West

Although the mother of three says she doesn’t want to justify her younger sister’s behavior, Disick points out that Kourtney also has a history of being rude.

“That’s your sister. You say bad things about her, too. You call her a porn star every time I talk to you,” he says.

“Yeah, right,” Kourtney replies.

Although Kim doesn’t respond to the comment, she does shoot Disick a look before the conversation switches gears.

Kim’s infamous 2003 sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J was discussed on the reality show last week, when the KKW Beauty mogul revealed that she had been high on ecstasy at the time.

Reflecting on her wild years, Kim told Disick and Kendall Jenner that she had a history of making bad decisions while under the influence of the drug.

“I got married on ecstasy. The first time,” she said of her wedding to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000.

“I did ecstasy once and I got married,” she continued. “I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.”

Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian

“You were high on ecstasy when you made that sex tape?” Disick asked, unable to believe what he was hearing.

“Absolutely. Everyone knows it,” Kardashian West responded. “Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!