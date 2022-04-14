Scott Disick, who dated Kourtney Kardashian on and off for nearly a decade before breaking up for good in 2015, spoke about his ex in the series premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians

Scott Disick Says He Lost Kourtney Kardashian as a 'Best Friend' amid Her Travis Barker Romance

This article contains spoilers from the premiere episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

Scott Disick is still trying to figure out his place in the Kardashian family after his split from Kourtney Kardashian.

During the premiere episode of the new Hulu series The Kardashians, Scott opened up about the status of his relationship with Kourtney — and how he's coping with her romance with now-fiancé Travis Barker.

"Now that Kourtney's got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on," he said while talking to Khloé Kardashian.

Scott, 38, dated the Poosh founder, 42, on and off for nearly a decade before breaking up for good in 2015. They share three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

But while Scott has come to terms with losing Kourtney in a romantic sense, he said he's still struggling with feeling "left out" by the rest of the family. When he wasn't invited to the family barbeque, Khloé said she thought it would be easier for Scott to stay home than to have to see Kourtney and Travis' relationship on full display.

"Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful, especially when I don't have another family to go to," he said. (Scott's mother died in late 2013; his father died three months later.) "I'd rather be around [Kourtney and Travis] and be around my family than not at all."

Scott said he is also mourning the friendship he once had with Kourtney, as they haven't been as close since she became serious with Travis.

"It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it's becoming a huge adjustment losing her as a best friend. Now we're really just more co-parenters. I'd say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life."

travis barker, kourtney kardashian Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: Frank Micelotta/Hulu/Shutterstock

At the end of the day though, Scott said he just wants Kourtney to do whatever will make her happy. "I understand what the bigger picture is," he said. "She's in a real thing and I believe that's true."

When it comes to his own love life, Scott admitted that once he's ready to settle down, he will have to switch up his dating habits.

"If I want to find somebody real, and serious, and somebody I'm going to actually spend my life with, it would have to be somebody more..."

"More age-appropriate," Khloe interjected.

"Yeah," he replied. "When you're with an equal, you have to go back and forth."

"That's a big step for me. But not over 30 — whatever, 30, I don't care. If I love somebody, it doesn't matter their age."

Scott recently made his red carpet debut with model Rebecca Donaldson, 27, at the premiere of The Kardashians in Los Angeles. The two held hands as they posed for photos together. Previously, Scott dated Amelia Gray Hamlin, 20, and Sofia Richie, 23.