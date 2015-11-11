Scott Disick Instagrams Himself Jetting Off on Private Plane During Rehab Stay

Scott Disick isn’t really leaving on a jet plane.

On Tuesday, the star instagrammed a photo of himself boarding a private plane, captioning the photo, “Private aviation is my motivation.”

But a source tells PEOPLE that the father of three is still being treated at luxury drug and alcohol rehabilitation center Cliffside Malibu, where he checked in last month.

“He wants to make it stick this time because he has come close to losing everything,” a source told PEOPLE shortly after Disick entered rehab.

Disick, 32, has struggled with alcohol addition, with numerous Keeping up with the Kardashians storylines focusing on his excessive drinking and partying.

Disick split from ex Kourtney Kardashian in July after nine years together. They are parents to Mason, 5, Penelope, 3, and Reign Aston, who was born in December.

During his rehab stint, Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner both visited, bringing Disick’s children to see him.

Earlier this month after Kardashian, 36, was spotted bringing their children to visit Disick, a source told PEOPLE that they had been cordial to each other.

“Scott and Kourtney had some friendly interaction, but Scott mostly focused on the kids,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “You could tell that he was very happy to see them. He looks much healthier.”