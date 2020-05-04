"He wants to be the best dad possible," a source tells PEOPLE

Scott Disick Recently Sought Treatment in Rehab: 'He Knew He Was Spiraling Out of Control,' Says Source

Scott Disick recently checked himself into rehab, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Disick, 36, left Los Angeles for treatment on Tuesday of last week via a private jet, the insider reveals.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Scott entered a treatment facility last week," the source says. "He knew he was spiraling out of control and wanted to get help. He wants to be the best dad possible. Sofia [Richie] and Kourtney [Kardashian] both encouraged him to get help."

According to Daily Mail TV, which was first to report the news, Disick checked himself into a rehab facility in Colorado.

On Monday, Disick's attorney Marty Singer denied that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sought treatment because of cocaine and alcohol.

"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse," Singer said in a statement to PEOPLE.

He went on to confirm that Disick has since left rehab after a photo of him inside the facility was leaked.

"Shockingly as a result of the HIPA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home," said Singer. "We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action."

PEOPLE is out to E! and Disick's rep for comment.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Disick and Kourtney, 41, who share sons Reign Aston, 5, and Mason Dash, 10, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 7, have been doing their best to co-parent.

Image zoom Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian with their children Instagram

A source previously told PEOPLE that the exes "have created a safe situation for the kids."

RELATED: Scott Disick Drops Price on Hidden Hills Flip House to $6.25 Million — See Inside!

“The kids are able to spend time with Scott too,” the source shared of Disick, and explained that he and girlfriend Sofia Richie were “at his house” for the time being.

“They are not seeing any other people right now. Sofia is not even spending time with her family, including her dad [Lionel Richie],” said the source.

“The kids visit Scott as usual. Otherwise, the kids live with Kourtney,” the source added. “They stay home and are not around other people.”

Less than a week prior to his decision to enter rehab, Disick was spotted walking along the beach in Malibu, California, on April 23 with Richie, according to photos obtained by Just Jared.

Image zoom Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian Denise Truscello/WireImage

Disick previously sought help by checking himself into rehab back in 2015 following his split from Kourtney after nine years together.

Disick checked into Cliffside Malibu, a luxury drug and alcohol rehabilitation center, a source told PEOPLE in October 2015.

"He wants to make it stick this time because has come close to losing everything," the source said at the time.

Two years prior, Disick mourned the loss of his parents, who both died in 2013.

On the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Disick grew emotional when reuniting with his parents' longtime friend, Uncle Dave.

Image zoom Sofia Richie and Scott Disick

Seeing Dave appeared to be an emotional reunion for Disick, who had to excuse himself from the table as Kim Kardashian talked with Dave about her memories of his mother, Bonnie.

"The first three years after my dad passed away, I could not even talk about my dad. I would be on the verge of tears at any moment, but the more I got comfortable talking about him, it brought me comfort. I wish Scott didn't get like this. I wish he would either talk about how he's feeling or I think the more he does talk about his parents the easier it will get. It's fun to talk about memories. You don't want your parents to disappear," Khloé Kardashian shared during a confessional.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' About Scott Disick's 'Addiction': 'I Don't Need to Sacrifice My Own Happiness'

Back at the dinner table, Dave shared he felt it was hard for Disick to stay in touch because he reminded him of his parents.

Dave also brought a box of photo albums with him on his trip to visit Disick. The Talentless founder looked through the albums with Reign and grew more comfortable with the idea of talking about his past.

"I think when my parents passed, it was just too hard to talk about and as much as I kind of was dreading looking through some of these old photos — because I thought it was going to bring up sad memories —I'm happy Dave brought them with him," said Disick.

"The truth is, it's brought up so many amazing memories and so many things I forgot," he added.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.