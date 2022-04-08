Scott Disick Makes Red Carpet Debut with Model Rebecca Donaldson at The Kardashians Premiere

The couple attended the event alongside Scott Disick's ex Kourtney Kardashian and the pair's youngest son Reign

Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson are red carpet official!

The pair stepped out together at the premiere event for Hulu's The Kardashians at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday evening. Disick and Donaldson held hands as they posed for photos.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For the night out, Disick, 38, looked classically cool in a black suit and white dress shirt, which he accessorized with a black and white polka dot handkerchief in his suit pocket.

Donaldson, 27, meanwhile wore a one-shoulder gray dress with heels, which the model paired with a clutch purse she held in her hands.

They were joined at the premiere event by an array of members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Disick's ex Kourtney Kardashian and the pair's youngest son Reign. (Disick and Kardashian, 42, are also parents to son Mason and daughter Penelope.)

Kardashian and Reign, 7, posed for photographers alongside the Poosh founder's fiancé, Travis Barker, and his kids, Landon Barker and Alabama Barker, as well as his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Disick dated Kardashian on and off for nearly a decade before he and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum broke up for good in 2015.

Back in December, a source told PEOPLE that Disick was previously having a hard time coming to terms with ex Kardashian's engagement to Barker, 46. "He's been doing the best he can but it's been a very difficult time for him," the source said at the time. "He's looking for support right now."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Months before Kardashian and Barker took the next step in their relationship, however, Disick gave his ex his blessing to move on with other people.

"I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy," he told Andy Cohen during the two-part Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special in June 2021.

RELATED VIDEO: Scott Disick Has 'Boyz Night' with Sons Reign and Mason After Kourtney Kardashian Engagement News

The Kardashians premiere event marked the first public outing for Kardashian and Barker after the pair tied the knot in a "practice" and non-binding Las Vegas wedding ceremony earlier this week.

Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer went to the One Love Wedding Chapel early Monday morning after the 2022 Grammy Awards to wed. The mother of three detailed more about the couple's surprise chapel visit in an Instagram post later in the week.

"Found these in my camera roll," she wrote along with 10 photos from their chapel outing.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," added Kardashian. "Practice makes perfect."