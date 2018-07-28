Scott Disick Teases His Own E! Reality Show on Solo Night Out in Las Vegas

Get ready for Scott Disick to start flipping out.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is getting ready to launch his own E! reality show centering on him flipping homes.

“It will probably come out next year, and it’s basically about me doing things that I’m interested in, which is buying and selling properties,” he tells PEOPLE on a night out in Las Vegas.

Disick, 35, has actually been involved in real estate for a long time, but he acknowledged that he doesn’t promote it.

“I guess it’s cool that people will be able to see something that’s a little bit different, and it’s cool for me because it’s something I’m passionate about,” he says.

RELATED: Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Vacation in Mykonos as Kourtney Kardashian Continues Italian Trip

Mindy Small/FilmMagic

While he’s no stranger to real estate, Disick is also no stranger to Vegas, and on Friday night he headed to Sin City to host a party at Apex Social Club at the Palms Casino Resort.

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex — with whom she shares children Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3 — dressed casually and arrived at the 55th-floor nightclub just before midnight.

RELATED: Sofia Richie Is Living with Scott Disick Again: ‘It’s Back to Normal,’ Source Says

Once inside, Disick immediately headed to a VIP table behind the DJ booth on the club’s oversized outdoor terrace, which overlooks the famed Las Vegas Strip. The patio itself was packed, with many people hanging out and observing the remnants of the “blood moon.”

After about 30 minutes there, Disick transferred the party to an indoor table inside Apex. While there, he hung out with his pals, including club partners Jason Craig and Ryan Labbe.

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Sipping on Corona and smoking cigarettes, Disick listened to DJ Politik play a plethora of hip-hop songs, many of which Disick seemed to know, as he bobbed his head. Around 2 a.m., Disick headed back to his suite.

It’s been an eventual summer for Disick, who earlier this month enjoyed a romantic vacation in the Greek islands with girlfriend Sofia Richie, 19.

Scott Disick/Instagram

At one point, he posted a racy picture of his girlfriend from behind as she wore nothing but a skimpy black bikini, red heels and a cross-body bag.

“I guess we’re leaving,” he captioned the shot. (Hours later, they were spotted at the airport together in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.)

Their vacation came about a month after the two briefly broke up.

On May 31, Disick was spotted looking flirty with a mystery woman at Kanye West‘s Ye listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he reportedly told guests that he and Richie were no longer together. That weekend, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Richie had called it quits and moved out of his house — but days later, they were photographed grabbing lunch at Nobu and denied via social media that they ever split.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian ‘Trusts’ Sofia Richie with Her and Scott Disick’s Kids: Source

According to an insider, Richie was “really disappointed in the Wyoming photos and wouldn’t talk to Scott for a couple days.” Eventually, however, “they hashed it out … and he smoothed things over like everyone expected.”

Richie even joined Disick and his three children (sons Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 6) for a Father’s Day lunch at Nobu Malibu.

The couple has been officially dating since last September after initially sparking romance rumors last spring following his split from Kourtney Kardashian.