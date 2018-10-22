Scott Disick Pranks French Montana with a Hilariously Bad Fake Talk Show

Aurelie Corinthios
October 22, 2018 02:09 PM

French Montana is Scott Disick‘s latest prank victim.

On Saturday’s episode of You Kiddin’ Me?! (executive produced by Kim Kardashian West and produced by Lionsgate), Disick, 35, teams up with Montana’s brother Ayoub, 20, to trick the rapper. (The full episode is available on Facebook Watch.)

So how does the stunt go down? Montana shows up to a talk show set thinking he’s going to be a guest — only to learn when he’s introduced that he’s actually the host.

Ayoub and Disick do everything to make sure the show, Pardon My French with French Montana, is as hilariously bad as possible, including a painfully awkward monologue, a surprise mime (French Mimetana) and a “wrap battle,” where Montana is tasked with wrapping packages.

Ben Kaller

RELATED VIDEO: Scott Disick Says He’s in a ‘Different Place’ in Life: ‘I Can Have Fun and Still Hold Down a Job’

Celebrities featured on You Kiddin’ Me?! must do everything they are told by their family members to pull off an elaborate prank on the public — even if it means embarrassing themselves in the process.

The rapper is a close friend of the famous family and even dated Khloé Kardashian in 2014.

New episodes drop Saturdays at 3 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

