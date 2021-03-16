"I've always been clear that my priority has been my children, my life with them ... I even put it out there that taking care of you is one of my priorities," he tells Kardashian in the preview

Scott Disick Opens Up to Kourtney Kardashian About Split from Sofia Richie in KUWTK Sneak Peek

Scott Disick is getting honest about his split from longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie.

In a new clip from the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Disick, 37, opens up to his ex Kourtney Kardashian about choosing to take a "break" from his relationship with Sofia.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I think people come into our lives and think it's maybe easier than they think," he says in the preview. "But it's very true that we come with a lot of baggage. It's definitely not easy that we see each other, work together and are friends."

Disick admits to Kardashian 41, that he doesn't think he could handle the pressure if the tables were turned, before adding that he has priorities he needs to focus on.

"I've always been clear that my priority has been my children, my life with them ... I even put it out there that taking care of you is one of my priorities," he tells Kardashian.

Disick tells the cameras that Richie — whom he officially split from in August after nearly three years of dating — was "an absolute trooper," but "anybody dating somebody is going to feel neglected when their significant other is spending more time with their ex than with them."

In the final moments of the clip, Kardashian tells Disick that she loves that their kids benefit from the two of them having a strong relationship, but she doesn't want him to be afraid to make his significant other a priority too.

"I do think we have to be respectful of our relationship and make sacrifices for that if it means a lot to you," she says.

Disick and Kardashian split in 2015 after nearly a decade together. They share three kids — sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as 8-year-old daughter Penelope.

RELATED VIDEO: Amelia Hamlin Posts New Photos with Boyfriend Scott Disick, Calls Him Her 'Dream Man'

Currently, they're both seeing other people: Disick has been linked to 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin since October, and last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Kardashian is dating Travis Barker.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Disick "is getting serious" with Hamlin.

"He's been telling friends how much she means to him and how into her he is," says the source, adding, "They've been inseparable and have been going back and forth between Miami and L.A."