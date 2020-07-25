"The more I talk about my parents, the more my kids will feel connected to them," Scott Disick said

Scott Disick Opens Up About Losing His Parents While Sharing Childhood Photos with Son Reign

Scott Disick recently took a trip down memory lane while sharing photos from his childhood with 5-year-old son Reign.

“It's really cool, I literally had no idea I had this,” Disick, 37, said of the albums, as Kim Kardashian West comes over to join the father-son pair.

Kim pointed out several photos featuring Disick’s late mother, Bonnie Disick, who died at the age of 63 in late 2013, and his late father Jeffrey Disick, also 63, who died less than three months later.

“Look this was your grandpa. He was so nice,” Kim told Reign, holding up a photo. “And your grandma Bonnie, she was so silly.”

The KKW Beauty mogul sweetly added, “She would have loved you — loved you the best. You know why? Because you’re so silly.”

“You know, I don’t think I was really ready to talk about my family but now I think the more I talk about my parents the more my kids will feel connected to them and remember them,” Disick said during his confessional. “That’s the only way that they’re gonna ever feel that connection.”

The father of three doesn’t often discuss his late parents, admitting in an earlier episode of KUWTK that it’s “not an easy subject” for him.

"Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about," Disick said in May. "It puts me in a very vulnerable place, to remember them and think about them."