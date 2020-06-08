Scott Disick Is 'Only Spending Time with People Who Can Support Him,' Source Says

"He is only spending time with people who can support him and help him be the best possible," a source tells PEOPLE

Scott Disick is enjoying some quality time with his family.

Disick, 37, spent Saturday with ex Kourtney Kardashian and their kids, sons Reign, 5, and Mason, 10, and 7-year-old daughter Penelope. Stepping out as a family, Disick and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 41, took their children out to lunch at Nobu in Malibu, California.

“Scott is still receiving treatment and working on [his] issues,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding that Disick seems well.

“He has been around the kids a lot. He is only spending time with people who can support him and help him be the best possible,” the source says.

The family outing came over a week after PEOPLE confirmed that Disick and Sofia Richie are “taking a break.”

"They're taking a break right now, so Scott can just focus on the most important things in his life — his health and his kids,” a source told PEOPLE last month.

Richie, 21, and Disick began dating in the fall of 2017, two years after his split from Kardashian.

In late April, Disick sought treatment at a Colorado treatment facility. However, he checked himself out and flew back to Los Angeles under a week after arriving, when a photo of himself from inside the rehab center was leaked online on May 4.

Since then, he has maintained a relatively low profile, although he has continued to spend time with Kardashian and their kids. Recently, they traveled together for a short stay at the Amangiri resort in Utah.

Disick is "committed to getting better" and "will do anything to help himself be the right type of man and father, but being somewhere where photos are released is not a safe place for him," a source told PEOPLE in May.

"He's looking into his next steps," the source added. "He's talking to a lot of people who can give him psychological, emotional, physical and spiritual health. He knows he needs all four."