Scott Disick Doesn't Want to 'Disrespect' Sofia Richie but 'Owes a Lot' to Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may not be together, but they’ll always be in each other’s lives.

The family’s trip to Bali continued on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians with Kourtney, 40, vowing to use the rest of their time there to work on herself and “live in the present.” In addition to soaking up the local culture by visiting temples, mud baths and community centers, Kourtney also paid a visit to Mas Joko, a renowned local healer, with her ex.

“I normally don’t like this type of stuff,” Kourtney admitted. “But I’m really trying to connect and improve my relationships.”

During the appointment, Mas Joko revealed that Kourtney and Disick, 35, have a “very strong bond” and called them “soulmates,” offering them the option to have him invoke a prayer for a certain outcome in their relationship — which, admittedly, put a certain amount of pressure on them in the moment.

“For a very long time her and I were in a relationship romantically and we had three children,” Disick explained. “Then we split about three years ago, and for the past couple of years we’ve been trying to make things work and I think we’re doing a much better job now than we were.”

Ultimately, Disick asked Joko to simply help “protect” their relationship and Kourtney asked that he bless them for “whatever is meant to be.”

Disick and Kourtney ended their nine-year relationship in July 2015 and both have since moved on, though they continue to co-parent sons Mason, 9, Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 6. After the reading, both admitted that hearing the word “soulmate” was “a lot to take in.”

“I don’t really know what to think. I’m in another relationship,” said Disick, who has been dating 20-year-old Sofia Richie for about a year and a half. “I just want to take whatever good away from it that I can.”

“I just really wasn’t expecting that this is what was going to come out of this reading,” Kourtney said. “I feel really claustrophobic or something. We’ve come to such a good place — we’re finally able to travel together as a family. There are so many positives. But the whole soulmate thing comes up … I don’t know. It’s just a lot to think about.”

Kim, 38, and Khloé, 34, both agreed that Kourtney and Disick are in the best place they can be.

“I’ve actually loved having Scott here [in Bali],” Khloé said. “He’s an active, involved parent. I think they genuinely enjoy each other’s company and I think they will always have this attraction because they were together for so long and they do make a good couple. They’re just in two different spaces.”

“I like Kourtney and Scott being separate,” Kim added. “You can have soulmates in your life but then reality sets in, and I do think they are separated for a reason and I hope things don’t get awkward.”

So how exactly does Richie feel about the situation? Khloé was on the case.

“If I was Sofia, I would be so insecure,” she told Disick while the two were hanging out one-on-one. “I don’t care how confident you are. It’s weird if you’re Sofia.”

“I mean, Sofia knew going into this that I was extremely close with Kourtney,” Disick said. “She was like, ‘Listen, I will never get between you and your family and your children. Just speak to me and make me comfortable.’ “

“That’s very mature of her,” Khloé said. “I don’t know if I could do it.”

“I couldn’t. She’s a better person than I am,” Disick responded. “I thought for a very long time that I was going to live a very miserable life. I didn’t think that I was going to have happiness again. My biggest thing to Kourtney was no matter who we’re with, even though our children might not see everything, they do feel it and they can hear it and everyone needs to be okay with each other.”

When Khloé asked if the whole soulmate thing would bother Richie and cause a fight between them later, Disick wasn’t sure how to respond.

“I definitely don’t want to disrespect my relationship with Sofia because it means a lot to me,” he said. “Whether Kourtney and I are soulmates or not, I feel like I owe a lot to Kourtney for the times that I missed when I wasn’t the best partner to her. So I feel like I will forever be making up for that lost time for the rest of her life.”

“At the end of the day, I don’t want to hurt anybody,” he added. “Sofia knows that we’re raising three kids together and until our kids are 100, I’ll still be making sure that Kourtney and my kids are a priority in my life.”

Image zoom Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Mat Hayward/Getty Images; Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Eventually, Disick came to the conclusion that there can be many different kinds of soulmates.

“I think at first when you hear soulmates, you assume two people must be together. We obviously aren’t and we’re doing very well,” he said. “I think it’s unbelievable that me and Kourtney are able to live the way we are and to be able to open up to each other. A lot of people, including us, didn’t know that we were going to be able to do it. I thank God every day for it because my kids and my family are the most important thing to me.”

Finally, after a few days of putting the conversation off, it was time for Disick and Kourtney to discuss the elephant in the room. When she asked him how he felt about the healer calling them soulmates, Disick offered a most diplomatic answer.

“I kind of think it’s one of those things that you can take it any way you want to take it,” he said. “You can be negative and think the guy is full of crap and feel nothing came of it, or you can take it positive and just feel like he’s wishing nothing but good upon you and your life and your future. He wasn’t really telling us anything we don’t know.”

“We have three children, we love each other and we’re family,” he added. “I’m happy with that.”

“We’re definitely in a great place,” Kourtney agreed. “We’re very lucky.”

“It feels like we’re entering a more transparent phase of our co-parenting relationship,” she reflected later. “I don’t know what the definition of soulmate is, but Scott and I, we’re going to be in each other’s lives forever. We are soulmates, in a sense. No matter what, whether we’re ever together or not.”

Kourtney and Disick weren’t the only ones putting some serious thought into their relationships. During a reading with a medium named Jeno Alongshi, Khloé’s issues with Tristan Thompson came to light when she was told that there was a traumatic experience that she’s still feeling uncomfortable and angry about — and that she doesn’t trust the person that she’s with, which was the reason she was feeling unstable.

Last year, just two days before Khloé gave birth to her and Thompson’s daughter True, the basketball player was caught on video getting close to an unidentified woman in a New York City lounge. At the same time, TMZ published footage from October 2017 allegedly depicting him kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at a hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C. (Thompson has never publicly addressed any of the allegations.)

Though they got back together after the first cheating scandal, they’ve since split for good since he was recently accused of cheating on her again with family friend Jordyn Woods.

On the show, Khloé admitted that she was torn about what to do in regards to Thompson.

“Ever since what happened with Tristan and I, nobody knows I fight an inner battle with myself in regards to what is the best thing to do for my relationship and for me,” she said. “This is spot-on with me and it’s kind of freaking me out.”

“Meeting with all these different healers, I’m realizing that I’m suppressing a lot of my emotions,” she continued. “Now, it’s time to think about all that stuff.”

“It’s hard to overcome cheating,” she added. “It’s hard to gain the trust back. You wonder: Will it ever be the same, will you ever really get back to where you were prior to this whole cheating scandal? So I’m really just trying to reevaluate what’s important to me and hopefully make the right decision. But yeah, you don’t know.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!