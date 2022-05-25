Scott Disick Is 'Not Handling It Well' That He Was Excluded from Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

As Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker in Italy on Sunday, her ex Scott Disick partook in solo travel

Scott Disick hasn't had the easiest time bearing witness to ex Kourtney Kardashian's extravagant wedding to Travis Barker from afar.

"Scott isn't taking this well. He's spending time with friends ... to keep his mind off of it," a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It's been hard for him to process and digest even though he knew it was coming."

The source continues of Disick, 38: "He was always accepted by the family, even at his absolute lows, and now he can't even come to one of the biggest events of the family. He's not handling it well."

In lieu of attending the star-studded gathering, Disick embarked on a quick getaway ahead of his 39th birthday on Thursday.

The Talentless designer posted a photo of an airplane window, later indicating that he was heading to "the beach." He also posted a photo of himself preparing to eat an assortment of food while enjoying a low-key movie night. He was also photographed out in New York City having lunch with friends.

Disick's on-and-off relationship with Kardashian, 43, ended in 2015 after nine years. Currently, they co-parent their three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

In the years since their split, Disick has repeatedly tried to win Kardashian back. Disick said on Keeping Up with the Kardashians last year that he'd "marry" Kardashian "right here, right now," but she said he still had to "work on" himself before they revisit the idea.

The former couple eventually chose to not rekindle their romance. She then wound up falling in love with Barker, who is one of her longtime friends.

"Kourtney feels this is such a special relationship," the source added. "She feels appreciated."

Disick began "distancing himself from the family" after the engagement, an insider previously said.