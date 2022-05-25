Scott Disick Is 'Not Handling It Well' That He Was Excluded from Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Scott Disick hasn't had the easiest time bearing witness to ex Kourtney Kardashian's extravagant wedding to Travis Barker from afar.
On Sunday, the Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer tied the knot in Portofino, Italy. It was one of three ceremonies in which the couple participated, following a "practice wedding" at a Las Vegas chapel on April 4 and a legal marriage ceremony at a courthouse in Santa Barbara on May 15.
"Scott isn't taking this well. He's spending time with friends ... to keep his mind off of it," a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It's been hard for him to process and digest even though he knew it was coming."
The source continues of Disick, 38: "He was always accepted by the family, even at his absolute lows, and now he can't even come to one of the biggest events of the family. He's not handling it well."
In lieu of attending the star-studded gathering, Disick embarked on a quick getaway ahead of his 39th birthday on Thursday.
The Talentless designer posted a photo of an airplane window, later indicating that he was heading to "the beach." He also posted a photo of himself preparing to eat an assortment of food while enjoying a low-key movie night. He was also photographed out in New York City having lunch with friends.
Disick's on-and-off relationship with Kardashian, 43, ended in 2015 after nine years. Currently, they co-parent their three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.
In the years since their split, Disick has repeatedly tried to win Kardashian back. Disick said on Keeping Up with the Kardashians last year that he'd "marry" Kardashian "right here, right now," but she said he still had to "work on" himself before they revisit the idea.
The former couple eventually chose to not rekindle their romance. She then wound up falling in love with Barker, who is one of her longtime friends.
After their October 2021 engagement, a source said that Barker — who shares son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — treats Kardashian "like a princess and is a great guy."
"Kourtney feels this is such a special relationship," the source added. "She feels appreciated."
Disick began "distancing himself from the family" after the engagement, an insider previously said.
"It's not about them, it's not about Kourtney. It's about him needing some time to process this and deal with it on his own, without them," the insider concluded. "He'll come around soon."
- Charlotte Flair Marries Fiancé Andrade El Idolo in Romantic Wedding: He's 'Opened My Eyes' to Love
- Father of Uvalde School Shooting Victim Says Daughter Was 'Excited' About Going to Junior High
- 'We Felt Like Cowards': A Police Officer Talks About the Decision to Delay Officer Response to Uvalde Shooting
- How Ray Liotta Made Peace with His Birth Parents Placing Him for Adoption: 'I Wasn't as Angry'