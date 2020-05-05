A source tells PEOPLE that the father of three is "committed to getting better" despite being "chased" out of a recovery center by tabloids

Scott Disick Is 'Looking Into Next Steps' After Rehab, Source Says: 'He Needs a Lot of Healing'

Scott Disick may have left rehab, but he's still prioritizing his health and recovery, a source close to him tells PEOPLE.

Just under a week after arriving at a Colorado treatment facility, the reality star checked himself out and flew back to Los Angeles after a photo of him inside the rehab center was leaked online Monday.

The source tells PEOPLE that Disick is "committed to getting better" and "will do anything to help himself be the right type of man and father, but being somewhere where photos are released is not a safe place for him."

"He needs to be safe and secure," the source says. "He needs to be somewhere private where he can work on the things that are keeping him from being who he wants to be. He can't get there if he's not safe, which is why he left."

"But don't think that means that he isn't doing something," the source adds. "He's looking into his next steps. He's talking to a lot of people who can give him psychological, emotional, physical and spiritual health. He knows he needs all four."

Although the source declined to specify the nature of Disick's issues, the reality star has struggled with alcohol abuse in the past, and his troubles have been documented in part on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. During a particularly tough period that aired on the show in 2017, Disick's ex Kourtney Kardashian admitted she felt "helpless" about his "addiction." But since then, Disick, 36, seemed to have turned over a new leaf, and he and Kardashian, 40, have been peacefully co-parenting their sons Reign, 5, and Mason, 10, and daughter Penelope, 7.

According to the source, Disick is currently "not in the dire straits he was in a couple of years back," but still "needs help."

"He needs a lot of healing," the source says. "He's in a lot of pain, and he's drifting right now. He wants to be the man and the father he was created to be, but he's falling very short right now. So he's been taking care of that. He needed help. And it's really unfortunate that he was chased out of rehab like he was."

According to the source, there are still "some addictive behaviors" that Disick "needs to beat."

"He needs more than just counseling," says the source. "Scott will be the first person to tell you that he's got an addictive personality and that he has trouble managing some of his demons. So he needed some professional help, which included rehab. It was 100 percent the right decision for him, and I wish he were still there. He needs some help making sure that his addictive personality doesn't get the better of him."

Disick's loved ones are rallying around him, the source adds.

"His family couldn't possibly be any more supportive of him. Everyone loves him and wants him to get better, and that includes everyone," the source says. "The entire Kardashian family is in his corner, and wants him to get things turned around. He's got a support system, no matter what."

A separate source told PEOPLE on Monday that both Kardashian and Disick's girlfriend Sofia Richie, 21, "encouraged him to get help."

Disick has not publicly commented on the news, but his attorney Marty Singer denied reports that the star entered treatment because of cocaine and alcohol.

"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse," Singer said in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday. "Shockingly as a result of the HIPA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action."

The rehab stint coincided with last week's emotional episode of KUWTK in which the father of three grieved his late mother and father and reunited with his parents' longtime friend, Uncle Dave.

"I think when my parents passed, it was just too hard to talk about, and as much as I kind of was dreading looking through some of these old photos — because I thought it was going to bring up sad memories — I'm happy Dave brought them with him," Disick said on the show. "The truth is, it's brought up so many amazing memories and so many things I forgot."