Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian Grab Dinner at Same Restaurant as His Ex Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick grabbed dinner at Nobu Malibu on Friday night — as did his ex Sofia Richie.

Kardashian and Disick, who share three children — sons Reign, 5, and Mason, 10, and daughter Penelope, 7 — were seen arriving at the hotspot together. The mom of three, 41, dressed casually for the outing, wearing a green shirt and a pair of pants. Disick, 37, opted for a Hawaiian shirt and jeans.

Meanwhile, Richie, who recently celebrated her 22nd birthday, was seen arriving separately with friends. The model also dressed casually for the outing, and was seen wearing a mask outside the restaurant.

Image zoom Sofia Richie ShotbyJuliann/BACKGRID

The outing took place just over a week after sources told PEOPLE that Disick and Richie, who briefly reunited earlier this summer after going on a break earlier this year, had split again.

"It's always been difficult for them to balance their relationship with Scott's family life," said a source. "His kids will always come first."

"Scott's focus is his health and the kids," added another insider. "Sofia wants to hang out with friends and enjoy the summer. Since they are no longer on the same page, they decided to just be apart. At least for now."

PEOPLE previously confirmed in May that Disick and Richie were taking time apart. They had been dating since the fall of 2017, two years after he split from Kardashian.

The break came after Disick sought treatment in rehab in late April. He checked himself out and flew back to Los Angeles shortly after a photo of him inside the Colorado facility was leaked online.

Image zoom Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian with their children Instagram

Despite previously putting an end to their romantic relationship, Disick and Kardashian have remained close over the years.

In a sneak peek at the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, shared earlier this month, Kardashian spoke out on behalf of Disick, saying that whoever leaked the photos "should be really ashamed of themselves."