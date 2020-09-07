The trio took a boat trip over the holiday weekend

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian Enjoy Boat Ride with Son Reign at the Wheel: 'Baby Driver'

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are ending the summer on a high note.

On Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars enjoyed a boat ride together, joined by their 5-year-old son Reign.

Disick, 37, documented the outing on his Instagram Story, first with a photo of Reign driving the boat while sitting on his dad's lap. Kardashian, 41, could be seen in the background sitting at the back of the boat.

"Baby driver," the father of three wrote on the photo.

Also on his Instagram Story, Disick snapped a cute shot of Kardashian's newest dog Ruby, calling the pup "Rube" on the photo.

Kardashian documented her Labor Day weekend getaway in an Instagram photo of her own, sporting a bright orange bikini and blue hat as she sat on a boat while holding her new pet.

"Say hi to Ruby," the reality star captioned the shot.

Kardashian and Disick's latest outing comes just over a week after the pair — who also share son Mason, 10, and daughter Penelope, 8 — were spotted grabbing dinner at Nobu Malibu.

That same night, Disick's ex Sofia Richie, 22, was seen arriving at the eatery separately with friends.

Disick and Richie, who briefly reunited earlier this summer after going on a break earlier this year, have split again, a source told PEOPLE last month.

"It's always been difficult for them to balance their relationship with Scott's family life," said a source. "His kids will always come first."

"Scott's focus is his health and the kids," added another insider. "Sofia wants to hang out with friends and enjoy the summer. Since they are no longer on the same page, they decided to just be apart. At least for now."

The couple's break in May came after Disick sought treatment in rehab in late April. He checked himself out and flew back to Los Angeles shortly after a photo of him inside the Colorado facility was leaked online.

In a sneak peek at the new season of KUWTK, shared earlier this month, Kardashian spoke out on behalf of Disick, whom she has remained close to over the years, saying that whoever leaked the photos "should be really ashamed of themselves."