Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian Bicker While Soaking in Hot Tub with Sofia Richie on KUWTK

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s family vacations may look picture-perfect on social media, but this week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians proves otherwise.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, Kardashian, Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie pile into a hot tub in Finland with the exes’ three kids: Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. The situation doesn’t seem awkward at all for the women; Kardashian even helps Richie fix her makeup. But as he watches everyone interact, Disick rubs his forehead and looks visibly uncomfortable.

“This is nice. We flew to Finland to get in the hot tub,” he mutters sarcastically before turning to son Mason. “Should we get out?”

“You’re so negative,” Kardashian cuts in, implying that earlier on, he wasn’t enthusiastic about another activity on the trip, either. “First of all, I think it’s amazing for the kids … it’s just like a magical thing. But you definitely were looking for a reason to leave. You could just say, ‘This isn’t for me and we’re gonna go.'”

In a confessional, Kardashian vents her frustration about her ex’s behavior.

“Scott really wanted to come with us to Finland, so I don’t know why he’s just having such a negative attitude,” she says. “I just want everyone to have a great time and a great experience.”

Image zoom Sofia Richie and Scott Disick (inset: Kourtney Kardasian)

Kardashian, 40, and Disick, 36, ended their nine-year relationship almost four years ago. He and Richie, 21, have been dating for two years. Though the relationship initially raised eyebrows due to their age difference and the model’s childhood friendship with Kylie Jenner, the Kardashian family fully supports the coupling now.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this year that “as much as people would love there to be, there isn’t any drama between Scott, Sofia and Kourtney.”

“They spend a ton of time together, and Kourtney is comfortable with Sofia around the kids,” the source said. “Scott and Kourtney have gotten along really well for a long time. It’s not only the family trips, but dinners, celebrations, etc. They spend time together with Sofia and it isn’t weird.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!