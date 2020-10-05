Scott Disick ‘Isn’t Dating Anyone’ Despite Being Spotted with Bella Banos: Source

"He has been on dates but isn't dating anyone," a source tells PEOPLE

Scott Disick is single — and he's not necessarily trying to mingle.

Days after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted grabbing lunch with model Bella Banos, a source tells PEOPLE that Disick is keeping things casual.

"Scott split from Sofia because he really needed to focus on his health and his kids," the source says. "This continues to be his focus. He has been on dates but isn't dating anyone."

Disick's outing with Banos was the first time he has been romantically linked with someone since his split from Sofia Richie earlier this year.

Shortly after Disick was photographed with the model, Richie appeared to unfollow him on Instagram.

"He doesn't have any contact with Sofia," the source. says "They have both moved on and Scott is fine with it."

Image zoom Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Denise Truscello/Getty

In August, sources told PEOPLE that Disick and Richie, who briefly reunited this summer after going on a break, had split again.

"It's always been difficult for them to balance their relationship with Scott's family life," one source said. "His kids will always come first."

"Scott's focus is his health and the kids," another insider added. "Sofia wants to hang out with friends and enjoy the summer. Since they are no longer on the same page, they decided to just be apart. At least for now."

Disick and Richie had been dating since the fall of 2017, two years after he split from Kardashian.

The break came after Disick sought treatment in rehab in late April. He checked himself out and flew back to Los Angeles shortly after a photo of him inside the Colorado facility was leaked online.

In a teaser for the new episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Disick railed against the leaker.