Scott Disick Is 'Struggling' with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship: Source

Scott Disick has not had an easy time seeing ex Kourtney Kardashian move on with boyfriend Travis Barker.

A source tells PEOPLE that while Disick, 37, "has struggled" and "has been jealous" of Kardashian's past romances, he recognizes a difference in her flourishing bond with Barker, 45, compared to her previous relationships.

"With Travis, he is struggling even more. Before Travis, Kourtney's relationships were never serious. It was more like flings. With Travis, it's different," the insider says.

"Scott was pretty shocked when he found out that they are dating, and he can tell that they have moved very quickly," the source continues. "His kids love Travis, which is also hard for Scott. Kourtney and Travis are like a family with the kids. Scott is having a hard time with this situation."

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Credit: Getty (3)

The source notes that Disick "has many regrets" regarding his former relationship with Kardashian, 42. "He knows that he messed up their relationship and let her down. For a long time, he still hoped that they would end up back together," the insider adds.

Kardashian and Disick split in 2015 after dating on and off for nine years. They have forged a close friendship as they continue to co-parent their three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

On an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Disick will open up to Kardashian about how he has struggled seeing her around other men.

"I feel like I just don't like seeing you with another guy," Disick says to Kardashian in a sneak peek at Thursday's episode. "It hurt [sic] me when you're with somebody else and waking up to, like, looking at pictures of you with this guy you were dating. It was just unhealthy and it just made me upset and sad, you know what I mean? And now, I wake up with no real problems. I'm, like, care-free in the sense I don't have that, which used to take up a lot of space in my mind all day."

The Talentless designer continues, "The big fear is if you start dating again, then it goes back to that and I have to feel, like, a different way again and it's just hard. It sucks. I guess now that you're single and I'm single and you haven't been with somebody in a bit, either we figure out creating our own lives together or separately."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Credit: Kardashian/Instagram