Scott Disick Is 'Still So Upset' Over Ex Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement to Travis Barker: Source

Scott Disick is continuing to grapple with his ex Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker.

Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, announced their engagement on Oct. 17 after dating for nearly a year. Barker proposed at the Rosewood Miramar resort in Montecito, California, in a romantic setting complete with dozens of red roses and white candles.

Two months later, a source tells PEOPLE that Disick is "still so upset" about his ex's engagement.

"He's been doing the best he can but it's been a very difficult time for him," the source says. "He's looking for support right now."

Scott Disick, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Credit: Presley Ann/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty

The source adds that Disick's feelings about the situation are "a big reason" why he's been spending time with Kardashian's younger sister Kim Kardashian. (Earlier this month, he was spotted seeing a movie and grabbing dinner with Kim, 41, and Pete Davidson in Staten Island.)

"She's been a good ear for [Scott] and she understands," the source says of the SKIMS creator.

Months before Kardashian and Barker took the next step in their relationship, Disick gave his ex his blessing to move on with other people.

"I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy," he told Andy Cohen during the two-part Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special in June.

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick | Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

However, following the news of Barker's proposal in October, a source told PEOPLE that Disick was distancing himself from the Kardashian family in order to "make his peace" with the engagement news.

"Scott hasn't really wanted to deal with Travis and Kourtney because he didn't feel like he'd have to," the source said at the time. "At first, it seemed like it was just a casual relationship to him, nothing serious."

The source continued, "But that didn't happen and now he's being forced to deal with it, which is uncomfortable. He knows he has to lean into the discomfort and get past it. He understands that it's not Kourtney's job or Travis's job to make him okay with this. It's his job, and if he's going to co-parent with Kourtney, which he has been, he has to process this and make his peace with it."