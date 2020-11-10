Scott Disick Is 'Not Interested in Dating Anyone Right Now' After Sofia Richie Split: Source

Scott Disick is single, but he's not quite ready to mingle.

Months after splitting from longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie, a source tells PEOPLE that the reality star is not in a rush to start dating again.

"Scott is single, having fun and enjoying life," says the source. "He is doing well and staying healthy. He is not partying."

Over the weekend, Disick, 37, was spotted having dinner with Lisa Rinna's daughter Amelia Hamlin and stylist Marie Lou Bartoli in Montecito, California. The group documented the night on social media, sharing similar photos of their food.

"He hangs out with friends, including girls," adds the insider. "He is not interested in dating anyone right now though."

But while Disick may not be back in the dating game, Richie, 22, has moved on and is spending time with Cha Cha Matcha co-founder Matthew Morton. The two were spotted kissing while out to dinner together earlier this month.

Image zoom Sofia Richie and Scott Disick | Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Richie and Morton — the son of Hard Rock Cafe founder Peter Morton and brother of late Pink Taco founder Harry Morton — were first linked in October after they were photographed leaving Nobu Malibu together.

Disick and Richie officially split in August after nearly three years of dating.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Disick, 37, was focusing on "his health and the kids" after he sought treatment at a rehab facility in April. (He checked himself out and flew back to Los Angeles shortly after a photo of him inside the Colorado facility was leaked online.)

Disick shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian: sons Reign, 5½, and Mason, 10, and daughter Penelope, 8.