Scott Disick Says He's in a 'Different Place' in Life: 'I Can Have Fun and Still Hold Down a Job'

Scott Disick is turning over a new leaf — or so he insists.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex asked his unofficial mother-in-law Kris Jenner to become a partner in his house-flipping business, and she said yes.

“I am very pro Scott right now,” Jenner told Khloé Kardashian. “He’s getting up early in the morning, working all day, excited all day. He’s like a different person these days.”

“Scott is making some really good improvements in his life and he is natural at flipping houses,” agreed Khloé, 34. “So I think this is a good use of his time.”

Disick, 35, then invited Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble to come with him to Art Basel in Miami. And when Gamble got delayed by a few days, that didn’t stop Disick from networking solo.

“We’re going into business and we’re starting right away,” he said. “I’m going to be the buyer, I’m the seller and I’m actually furnishing my own place. I get to finally show the world that I actually do work, not just appearances and social media and events. I want to take it one step further, build my own furniture. … Like a modern day Martha Stewart.”

“I feel like I probably come across to the world a little bit different than I really am, and I’m not saying a lot of the things are not exactly 100 percent true, because they are,” he acknowledged. “But I definitely think there’s a lot of people that maybe underestimate me and I’m excited that I do have this now to show that I am professional when I need to be.”

But when Disick failed to show up for an important day of meetings that had been planned for weeks, Gamble sensed something was up.

“He did not surface,” he later relayed to Jenner. “When I got there, I didn’t see him at all, or talk to him. I didn’t see if he was f—ed up, he might have just wanted to spend quality time with his girl [Sofia Richie]. But I saw online that he had a wild night. … I think with him, it’s all about his company. His company brings out the best or the worst in him.”

“It’s really upsetting — for his reputation, for my reputation and for his future in general,” said Jenner. “He needs to step up. And I worry about if this is a pattern or not.”

When Jenner confronted Disick about it, he apologized but maintained that he wasn’t spinning out of control.

“When you f— up, you don’t just f— up a little bit,” said Jenner. “You f— up.”

“Yeah, but I really haven’t,” he said.

“Sometimes these little set setbacks can cost you dearly,” she warned. “I get excited when you invite me to be a part of your project. I want to do that. But I want to believe that you’re in 150 percent. I don’t want to be excited to be doing this with my partner who’s MIA in Miami somewhere. I want to make sure that you are serious.”

“I’m just here to make you the best that you can be — the best dad, the best friend, the best son, everything,” she added. “And you’ve got that in you all the time. You just have to realize how amazing you are.”

While Disick appreciated Jenner being the “voice of reason,” he insisted he was on the right track.

“As much as I understand that I need to be responsible, I don’t know when I ever said that I can’t go out,” he said. “I’m doing my best in life, but I still like to have fun when I can. I went out late, I slept in. I don’t really feel like the world should be crashing down around me. When I asked Kris to be a business partner, I didn’t ask for a high school principal.”

“For the longest time, I’ve been going to Kris for advice on pretty much every single thing,” he added. “Even though I do want her to be a business partner, she needs to realize that I really am in a different place in my life and I can have fun and still hold down a job, a relationship, a life, a family, and all these different things. It’s not just all fun and games and things of that nature.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian ‘Trusts’ Sofia Richie with Her and Scott Disick’s Kids: Source

Disick wasn’t the only one preoccupying the momager. She was also highly concerned with Khloé, who was 20 weeks into her pregnancy. (She welcomed her first child, daughter True, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on April 12.)

Khloé — who was hoping to have a natural birth as opposed to a C-section — was cautiously avoiding gaining too much weight too quickly, as recommended by her doctor. But Jenner had a different agenda.

“I think growing up, Khloé was always conscious of her weight,” said Jenner. “Khloé has worked so hard for the last couple of years really getting in shape and looking healthy, and she’s never looked better. So I think she’s a little bit scared of what’s going to happen after baby — but being pregnant is a beautiful thing and the last thing she should be worried about is gaining a lot of weight.”

“My mom has this old school mentality where she thinks I should be sitting on the couch, just eating food,” countered Khloé. “If I don’t have the same experience as my mom, then she thinks something is wrong with me, which blows my mind!”

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Bares Her Beach Bum in Cheeky One-Piece Swimsuit While on Vacation in Mexico

While Jenner tried to force-feed her daughter mounds of pasta or boxes of donuts, Khloé politely resisted.

“If I want a donut or cookies, I’ll eat them,” she said. “I’m not depriving myself. Everything I’m doing is instructed by my doctor and I would love to avoid a C-section if possible, but if my baby turns out to be really big I’m going to have to get a C-section.”

“I absolutely love my mom, but she is a psychopath,” she continued. ” ‘Are you sure you should be doing this?’ … It’s just so extreme. Enough is enough!”

Finally, Jenner tagged along for one of Khloé’s check-ups, where the doctor reassured the mom-to-be that she’s done “so well” and is on track for a natural birth.

“I am breathing a huge sigh of relief,” said Jenner. “Khloé is the smartest girl and will always take care of herself and her baby. So I’m going to step back and show her that I trust her.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!