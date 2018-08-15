Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Scott Disick 'Hated Younes,' Source Says: 'He's Happy Things Are Over'

Kourtney Kardashian is a single woman — and her ex Scott Disick isn’t complaining.

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that Kardashian, 39, and Younes Bendjima, 25, had called it quits. Now, a source tells PEOPLE Disick “hated Younes” and is “happy things are over.”

“Seeing Kourtney date Younes definitely played into his partying,” said the source of Disick, 35, who initially reacted to Kardashian and Bendjima’s blossoming romance with tit-for-tat trysts in Cannes last year.

“He’s never gotten over her and was really hoping to get her back when she first started dating Younes,” the source adds.

Of course, Disick has been dating 19-year-old Sofia Richie since the fall — but according to the source, he would “get back together with Kourtney in a heartbeat.”

“Sofia makes him happy but they are also very on and off,” the source says. “It wouldn’t be surprising if Scott tried to pursue things again with Kourtney down the line.”

But a second source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian is “happy being single for now.”

“Kourtney is doing great,” the source says. “She isn’t seeing Younes. After all the drama with Scott over the years, she wasn’t going to put up with any drama from Younes. She cut him off. She is focused on her kids and herself.”

Kardashian and Bendjima had been going strong as recently as last month, when they took a romantic European vacation joined in part by the three kids she shares with Disick. In the wake of their sudden split, a source told PEOPLE that “it didn’t end well” — not to mention the fact that the news broke as photos surfaced of Bendjima getting cozy with another woman in Mexico. (He insisted she was just a friend.)

But while Disick may be happy that Bendjima is out of the picture, it seems unlikely that the longtime exes will rekindle their romance, with an insider telling PEOPLE last week that “Kourtney will never get back with Scott.”

The two ended their nine-year relationship in July 2015 and share sons Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5. According to the insider, Kardashian is pleased that Disick has been focused on fatherhood lately.

“She’s happy that he’s doing well and spending a lot of time with the kids,” the insider said. “She’s happy about co-parenting with Scott, but that’s it.”

On a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Disick said he was happy with Richie but admitted, “We always said we would try to get back together when we were like 40.”

Her famous family seems to be rooting for a romantic reunion. While celebrating Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday last week, Khloé Kardashian shared a video of her newly single sister sitting next to Disick at the birthday bash.

“A girl can dream,” she captioned the post.