Scott Disick Is Giving Sofia Richie Space and 'Waiting for Her to Change Her Mind,' Source Says

Scott Disick doesn’t think his split from Sofia Richie will last.

Richie, 19, ended her one-year relationship with Disick, 35, over the weekend, but a source tells PEOPLE that the reality star is confident they will get back together.

“At the moment, she seems serious about the split and is still angry,” the source says. “Scott thinks she will come back after she calms down.”

PEOPLE confirmed Richie and Disick had split Saturday after he was spotted looking flirty with a mystery woman at Kanye West‘s Ye listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Thursday night. Disick reportedly told guests that he and Sofia were no longer together, according to TMZ.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Andrew Toth/Getty

Another source close to the former couple told PEOPLE that Sofia ended the relationship after confronting Disick about cheating on her.

Over the weekend, Disick attended daughter Penelope and niece North’s birthday party, where the source says he seemed “fine” and “only briefly mentioned Sofia.”

But while Disick is looking at the split as temporary, he isn’t making any grand gestures to prove his loyalty.

RELATED: Scott Disick Gets Birthday Foot Massage from Girlfriend Sofia Richie: ‘Could Be Worse’

“He isn’t really doing anything to win her back right now,” the source adds. “Just giving her space and waiting for her to change her mind.”

Richie has moved out of Disick’s home to stay with her father, music icon Lionel Richie.

As for how Sofia is adjusting to the breakup, “She seems to be doing okay,” an insider told PEOPLE over the weekend. “She is surrounding herself with girlfriends and keeping busy.”