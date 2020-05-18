Scott Disick Is 'Getting Help for Emotional Issues' and 'Very Focused on Getting Better': Source

Scott Disick is committed to prioritizing his health after leaving rehab.

"After returning to Los Angeles, Scott has continued to receive treatment," a source tells PEOPLE. “He is getting help for emotional issues. He is very focused on getting better.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, also has the support of his girlfriend Sofia Richie.

“Sofia still supports him. She understands that Scott is in a difficult situation,” the source adds. “She is very proud that he is committed to dealing with his issues."

An insider previously told PEOPLE that Richie, 21, was one of the people who encouraged Disick to go to rehab in the first place.

"He knew he was spiraling out of control and wanted to get help. He wants to be the best dad possible," said the insider, adding that his ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares his three children, also "encouraged him to get help."

Image zoom Scott Disick and Sofia Richie celebrate Valentine’s Day in 2019 Joe Scarnici/Getty

Earlier this month, just under a week after arriving at a Colorado treatment facility, the reality star checked himself out and flew back to L.A. after a photo of him inside the rehab center was leaked online.

"He needs to be safe and secure," a source close to Disick previously told PEOPLE. "He needs to be somewhere private where he can work on the things that are keeping him from being who he wants to be. He can't get there if he's not safe, which is why he left."

"But don't think that means that he isn't doing something," the source added. "He's looking into his next steps. He's talking to a lot of people who can give him psychological, emotional, physical and spiritual health. He knows he needs all four."

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Tells Daughter 'Love Yourself First' After Scott Disick's Rehab News

Although Disick has yet to comment on the news, his attorney, Marty Singer, previously denied reports that the star sought treatment because of cocaine and alcohol.

"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse," Singer said in a statement to PEOPLE.