Scott Disick Tears Down a Wall and Drives a Tractor in First Look at His E! House Flipping Show

Scott Disick is getting his hands dirty flipping and remodeling high-end homes on his new show.

In the first promo for Flip It Like Disick, Disick teams up with Khloé Kardashian to introduce his upcoming eight-episode, one-hour series. The show will debut about a month after the season 3 premiere of Khloé’s popular Revenge Body fitness show, which means the self-proclaimed “Lord and Lady” will be ruling Sunday nights this summer on E!.

“Khlo, I know you are changing people’s lives and bodies on your show,” says Disick, 36, in the promo as clips roll of him driving a tractor, tearing down a wall and goofing around with his team.

“I mean, you kind of do the same thing on your show,” replies Khloé, 34. “You’ve transformed your whole life, why not transform other people’s houses? You’re great at it.”

“You won’t do mine, but you’re great at it,” she teases.

“If I get a second season, yours will be the first house I hit,” he promises.

RELATED VIDEO: Scott Disick Says He’s in a ‘Different Place’ in Life: ‘I Can Have Fun and Still Hold Down a Job’

Fueled by his passion for property development, Disick is teaming up with former pop singer-turned-interior designer Willa Ford; his best friend and business partner Benny Luciano; their all-star short-tempered contractor Miki Moor; and Disick’s assistant Lindsay Diamond. Disick will also executive produce the series with Kris Jenner.

Disick successfully flipped his first investment five years ago and has since converted unique home projects for his A-list friends and family, including guestrooms, studios and his kids’ playhouse at ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s home. (Disick and Kourtney, 40, share sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 6.)

“I’m excited to bring fans a new series that shows what I’m really passionate about professionally, which is flipping real estate and doing crazy and impressive renovations on celebrity homes,” Disick said in an earlier statement. “E! has never had a show like this before. It’s a bit different than viewers are used to seeing, but I think they will be both entertained and inspired by my team.”

Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian returns July 7 at 9 p.m. ET and Flip It Like Disick premieres Aug. 4 at 10 p.m. ET, both on E!