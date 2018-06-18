Scott Disick Spends Father's Day with His Kids After Reuniting with Sofia Richie

Three times the cuteness!

Scott Disick spent Father’s Day with his trio of mini-mes on Sunday.

The reality star celebrated the special day with the three kids he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian: sons Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5.

Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie grabbed lunch with the children at Nobu and Malibu, a source tells PEOPLE.

“He seemed happy to spend Father’s Day with his kids and Sofia,” the source says, adding that despite a short split earlier this month, “Sofia again lives with him. Everything seems good now. It’s back to normal.”

He shared photos of his little ones on Instagram, showing off his gifts (a “BEST DAD EVER” placard, a photo of Penelope and a Tom Ford present). In one pic, Reign eats snacks in is pajamas as Penelope naps with a dog.

Scott Disick/Instagram

Disick, 35, and Kardashian, 39, dated on and off for nine years before splitting for good in 2015.

Watch the full special Born Kardashian streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Scott Disick/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian ‘Trusts’ Sofia Richie with Her and Scott Disick’s Kids: Source

Now, Disick is dating 19-year-old Richie (despite a brief breakup earlier this month), while Kardashian is seeing Younes Bendjima.

Richie and Disick have been officially dating since last September after initially sparking romance rumors a year ago. In recent months, the relationship appears to have gotten increasingly serious, with Richie spending plenty of time — and even vacationing — with his kids.

“It helps that Kourtney now trusts Sofia,” a source told PEOPLE in May. “The kids are allowed to spend time with her. Sofia likes having them and helps Scott. So far, the kids are giving Kourtney good reports about Sofia.”